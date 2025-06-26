Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.26
11.91
4.26
2.44
Net Worth
20.27
11.92
4.27
2.45
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,445.65
|25.95
|12,46,666.33
|11,116
|3.66
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,615.5
|26.25
|6,71,113.16
|6,628
|2.66
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,716.65
|37.98
|4,65,841.32
|3,045
|3.5
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.4
|26.31
|2,82,389.27
|2,892.2
|2.23
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,704.35
|47.59
|1,66,880.5
|710.4
|2.64
|11,583.6
|228.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chandan Garg
Chairman & Managing Director
ADITYA JANGID
Whole Time Director & CFO
Abbhinav Rajendra Jain
Whole-time Director
Delphin Varghese
Non Executive Director
Vartika Dangayach
Independent Director
Prakash Chand Gupta
Independent Director
Ujjval Sangtani
Independent Director
Pulkit Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashita Agrawal
1st Flr D-41 Patrakar Colony,
Raja Park,
Rajasthan - 302004
Tel: +91 78776 23083
Website: http://www.adcountymedia.com
Email: cs@adcountymedia.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
