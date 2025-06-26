iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Adcounty Media India Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Adcounty Media India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Adcounty Media India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Jun, 2025|04:00 PM
Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 89.13%

Non-Promoter- 10.86%

Institutions: 10.86%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Adcounty Media India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.26

11.91

4.26

2.44

Net Worth

20.27

11.92

4.27

2.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Adcounty Media India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,445.65

25.9512,46,666.3311,1163.6654,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,615.5

26.256,71,113.166,6282.6634,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,716.65

37.984,65,841.323,0453.513,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.4

26.312,82,389.272,892.22.2317,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,704.35

47.591,66,880.5710.42.6411,583.6228.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adcounty Media India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chandan Garg

Chairman & Managing Director

ADITYA JANGID

Whole Time Director & CFO

Abbhinav Rajendra Jain

Whole-time Director

Delphin Varghese

Non Executive Director

Vartika Dangayach

Independent Director

Prakash Chand Gupta

Independent Director

Ujjval Sangtani

Independent Director

Pulkit Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashita Agrawal

Registered Office

1st Flr D-41 Patrakar Colony,

Raja Park,

Rajasthan - 302004

Tel: +91 78776 23083

Website: http://www.adcountymedia.com

Email: cs@adcountymedia.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Adcounty Media India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Adcounty Media India Ltd share price today?

The Adcounty Media India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Adcounty Media India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adcounty Media India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adcounty Media India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adcounty Media India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adcounty Media India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adcounty Media India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adcounty Media India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adcounty Media India Ltd?

Adcounty Media India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adcounty Media India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adcounty Media India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Adcounty Media India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.