Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,445.65
|25.95
|12,46,666.33
|11,116
|3.66
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,615.5
|26.25
|6,71,113.16
|6,628
|2.66
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,716.65
|37.98
|4,65,841.32
|3,045
|3.5
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.4
|26.31
|2,82,389.27
|2,892.2
|2.23
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,704.35
|47.59
|1,66,880.5
|710.4
|2.64
|11,583.6
|228.98
