Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

11

14.61

Preference Capital

6.47

6.23

6

2.18

Reserves

-20.74

-21.61

-9.94

-8.88

Net Worth

-3.27

-4.38

7.06

7.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-3.27

-4.38

7.06

7.91

Fixed Assets

28.6

29.64

42.9

42.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-32.31

-34.14

-35.92

-35.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.95

2.03

0.23

0.08

Debtor Days

31.99

449.23

Other Current Assets

0.41

0.48

0.19

1.06

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-35.67

-36.65

-36.34

-36.21

Cash

0.44

0.11

0.07

0.06

Total Assets

-3.27

-4.39

7.05

7.9

