Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
14.61
Preference Capital
6.47
6.23
6
2.18
Reserves
-20.74
-21.61
-9.94
-8.88
Net Worth
-3.27
-4.38
7.06
7.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-3.27
-4.38
7.06
7.91
Fixed Assets
28.6
29.64
42.9
42.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-32.31
-34.14
-35.92
-35.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.95
2.03
0.23
0.08
Debtor Days
31.99
449.23
Other Current Assets
0.41
0.48
0.19
1.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-35.67
-36.65
-36.34
-36.21
Cash
0.44
0.11
0.07
0.06
Total Assets
-3.27
-4.39
7.05
7.9
