Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.08
(1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:37:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.62

0.06

0.18

0.12

yoy growth (%)

3,937

-63.88

50

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

0

As % of sales

3.47

81.62

30

0

Other costs

-3.39

-0.02

-0.11

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

129.22

44.19

61.91

117.17

Operating profit

-0.85

-0.01

0.01

-0.02

OPM

-32.7

-25.82

8.08

-17.17

Depreciation

0

-0.06

-0.09

0

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.19

-0.19

-0.15

Other income

0

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.05

-0.26

-0.26

-0.17

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.05

-0.26

-0.26

-0.17

Exceptional items

0

-3.62

-8.71

0

Net profit

-1.05

-3.88

-8.98

-0.17

yoy growth (%)

-72.75

-56.7

4,943.73

29.09

NPM

-40.38

-5,983.13

-4,990.65

-148.42

