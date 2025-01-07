Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.62
0.06
0.18
0.12
yoy growth (%)
3,937
-63.88
50
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
0
As % of sales
3.47
81.62
30
0
Other costs
-3.39
-0.02
-0.11
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
129.22
44.19
61.91
117.17
Operating profit
-0.85
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
OPM
-32.7
-25.82
8.08
-17.17
Depreciation
0
-0.06
-0.09
0
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.19
-0.19
-0.15
Other income
0
0.01
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.05
-0.26
-0.26
-0.17
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.05
-0.26
-0.26
-0.17
Exceptional items
0
-3.62
-8.71
0
Net profit
-1.05
-3.88
-8.98
-0.17
yoy growth (%)
-72.75
-56.7
4,943.73
29.09
NPM
-40.38
-5,983.13
-4,990.65
-148.42
