Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

20.99
(-1.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:01:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.25
  • Day's High21.26
  • 52 Wk High47.04
  • Prev. Close21.25
  • Day's Low20.3
  • 52 Wk Low 20.63
  • Turnover (lac)0.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.86
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.49%

Non-Promoter- 26.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

11

14.61

Preference Capital

6.47

6.23

6

2.18

Reserves

-20.74

-21.61

-9.94

-8.88

Net Worth

-3.27

-4.38

7.06

7.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.62

0.06

0.18

0.12

yoy growth (%)

3,937

-63.88

50

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.05

-0.05

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-1.05

-0.26

-0.26

-0.17

Depreciation

0

-0.06

-0.09

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

34.47

-3.68

-2.13

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3,937

-63.88

50

0

Op profit growth

5,011.93

-215.37

-170.59

-78.8

EBIT growth

1,184.66

-10.22

258.87

-72.09

Net profit growth

-72.75

-56.7

4,943.73

29.09

No Record Found

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Anubhav Dham

Non Executive Director

Amman Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipul Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

SRIKANT

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Adhbhut Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Adhbhut Industrial Resources Limited in February, 1985. The Company name was changed to Adhbhut Infrastructure Limited in June, 2012. The Company commenced its operations in India in July 1985, in the area of development of Industrial Resources. The main object was altered to infrastructure business foreseeing immense growth in the infrastructure sector, diversified into real estate development and operations spanning all key segments of the Indian real estate industry, namely the residential, commercial, and retail sectors. The Companys operations encompass various aspects of real estate and Infrastructure development and all types of erection, commissioning projects on turnkey basis.
Company FAQs

What is the Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd is ₹23.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd is ₹20.63 and ₹47.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd?

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.55%, 3 Years at -52.24%, 1 Year at -52.74%, 6 Month at -31.76%, 3 Month at -9.80% and 1 Month at -3.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.51 %

