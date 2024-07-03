Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹21.25
Prev. Close₹21.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.49
Day's High₹21.26
Day's Low₹20.3
52 Week's High₹47.04
52 Week's Low₹20.63
Book Value₹-5.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
14.61
Preference Capital
6.47
6.23
6
2.18
Reserves
-20.74
-21.61
-9.94
-8.88
Net Worth
-3.27
-4.38
7.06
7.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.62
0.06
0.18
0.12
yoy growth (%)
3,937
-63.88
50
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-1.05
-0.26
-0.26
-0.17
Depreciation
0
-0.06
-0.09
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
34.47
-3.68
-2.13
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3,937
-63.88
50
0
Op profit growth
5,011.93
-215.37
-170.59
-78.8
EBIT growth
1,184.66
-10.22
258.87
-72.09
Net profit growth
-72.75
-56.7
4,943.73
29.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Anubhav Dham
Non Executive Director
Amman Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipul Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
SRIKANT
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Adhbhut Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Adhbhut Industrial Resources Limited in February, 1985. The Company name was changed to Adhbhut Infrastructure Limited in June, 2012. The Company commenced its operations in India in July 1985, in the area of development of Industrial Resources. The main object was altered to infrastructure business foreseeing immense growth in the infrastructure sector, diversified into real estate development and operations spanning all key segments of the Indian real estate industry, namely the residential, commercial, and retail sectors. The Companys operations encompass various aspects of real estate and Infrastructure development and all types of erection, commissioning projects on turnkey basis.
Read More
The Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd is ₹23.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd is ₹20.63 and ₹47.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.55%, 3 Years at -52.24%, 1 Year at -52.74%, 6 Month at -31.76%, 3 Month at -9.80% and 1 Month at -3.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.