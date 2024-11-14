|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN THE PDF. DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN THE PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Details are attached in PDF.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the items as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE DETAILS ARE ATTCHED IN PDF. THE DEATILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2024
|4 Apr 2024
|THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF.
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 07th day of February 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at DSC 260 South Court DLF Saket New Delhi-110017 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and other business(s). THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
