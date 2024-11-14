iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

21
(-2.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:43:00 AM

Adhbhut Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN THE PDF. DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN THE PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Details are attached in PDF.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the items as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE DETAILS ARE ATTCHED IN PDF. THE DEATILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF.
Board Meeting7 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 07th day of February 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at DSC 260 South Court DLF Saket New Delhi-110017 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and other business(s). THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Adhbhut Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.