Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-1.05
-0.26
-0.26
-0.17
Depreciation
0
-0.06
-0.09
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
34.47
-3.68
-2.13
-0.03
Other operating items
Operating
33.4
-4
-2.48
-0.21
Capital expenditure
0
-0.25
0.25
0
Free cash flow
33.4
-4.26
-2.22
-0.21
Equity raised
-10.33
-9.8
8.16
8.48
Investing
-0.01
0
-8.67
0
Financing
0
0.17
0.17
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.06
-13.9
-2.56
8.27
