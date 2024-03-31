To,

The Members of

Adhbhut Infrastructure Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present the thirty ninth (39th) Annual Report of the Companys business and operations, together with the audited financial statements and Independent Auditors Report thereon for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, forming part of this Annual Report, have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Key highlights of financial performance of your Company for the financial year 2023-24 are provided below:

(Amount in Lacs)

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 (Audited) (Audited) Revenue from Operations 255.75 211.61 Other Income 24.15 99.20 Total Income 279.90 310.81 Employee Benefit Expense 11.80 66.38 Finance Cost 24.75 22.60 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 104.74 69.78 Other Expenses 31.40 41.33 Total Expenses 172.69 200.10 Profit / (Loss) before Tax & Exceptional Items 107.21 110.71 Exceptional items - 1,256.40 Profit before tax 107.21 (1,145.69) Tax Expense 19.94 21.30 Profit before Comprehensive income 87.27 (1,166.99) Other Comprehensive Income - - Profit/(Loss) for the Year 87.27 (1,166.99) EPS 0.79 (10.61)

2. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, The Company has not transfer any amount under the head Reserve in the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

4. DIVIDEND

In view of losses incurred during the period under review, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for Financial Year 2023-24.

5. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

As per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended from time to time, all the shares in respect to which dividend has remained unclaimed/unpaid for a period of seven consecutive year or more are required to transfer in the name of IEPF, but the company is not required to be transferred any amount to the IEPF established by the Central Government as the company has not declared any dividend for any financial year.

6. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

During the year under review, the Companys Revenue from Operations is Rs. 255.75 Lacs as compared with Rs. 211.61/- Lacs- in the previous financial year. The Company has made profit during the year (i.e. 2023-2024) of Rs. 107.21 Lacs as compared to loss incurred of Rs. 1145.69 Lacs in the Previous Year (i.e. 2022-2023).

The Company continued to operate in the business of Real Estate on several financial and corporate issues and there was no change in business activities. There are no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report.

7. CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

During Financial Year 2022-23, there was no change in the authorised share capital and Paid share Capital of the Company.

The Share Capital Structure of the Company is categorized into two classes:-

S. No Particulars Equity Shares 1% Non Converitble Non-Cumulative Redeemble Preference Shares 1. Authorised Share Capital 1,10,00,000 15,00,000 2. Paid Up Share Capital 1,10,00,000 15,00,000 3. Value per Share 10 10

During the period under review, your company has not raised any funds through public issue, rights issue, bonus issue or preferential issue etc. and has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor issued any sweat equity shares.

8. DEMATERIALISATION AND LISTING

The equity shares of the Company are admitted to the depository system of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). As on 31st March, 2024, 97,75,704 Equity Shares representing 88.870 % of the Equity Share Capital of the Company are in dematerialized form. The Equity Shares of the Company are compulsorily traded in dematerialized form as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) allotted to the Company with respect to its Equity Shares is INE578L01014.

The Equity shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited.

9. RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

As per the directive of the Securities & Exchange Board of India, the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit was carried out on quarterly basis for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023, September 30th, 2023, December 31st, 2023 and March 31st, 2024 by a Company Secretary in Practice. The purpose of the audit was to reconcile the total number of shares held in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and in physical form with respect to admitted, issued and paid up capital of the Company.

The aforesaid Reports of Reconciliation of Share Capital were submitted to the BSE Limited, where the equity shares of the Company are listed.

10. NOTICE OF POSTAL BALLOT FOR CHANGE IN REGISTERED OF THE COMPANY FROM NCT OF

DELHI TO HARYANA.

During the financial year 2023-24, notice for postal ballot was given to Shareholders of the company on 8th April, 2023 for passing Special Resolution for the shifting of Registered Office of the company from DSC 260 South Court, DLF Saket New Delhi-110017 to Begampur Khatola, Khandsa, Near Krishna Maruti, Basai Road, Gurgaon, Arjun Nagar, Haryana, India, 122001.

The Postal Ballot Notice will also be available on the Companys website at www.adhbhutinfra.in and on the website of CDSL at www.cdslindia.com.

Furthermore, a newspaper advertisement of postal ballot notice (including instruction of remote e-voting) pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (listing and Disclosure Requirement), 2015 was given in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) newspapers on 9th April, 2023.

A copy of the advertisement is also available on the website of the company i.e www.adhbhutinfra.in

11. DISCLOSURE OF VOTING RESULTS OF POSTAL BALLOT PURSUANT TO REGULATION 44 OF THE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

The resolution for shifting of registered office of the company from NCT of Delhi to Haryana as proposed in the postal ballot notice have been passed by the shareholders by remote e-voting process with unanimous special resolution . The voting results along with the scrutinizers report (dated May 08, 2024) was made available on the Companys website at https://www.adhbhutinfra.com

12. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY

The Financial Statement of the Company for the FY 2023-2024 are prepared in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act, Accounting Standards and other applicable provisions of the companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the SEBI (Listing Regulation).

The Audited Financial Statement along with Auditor Report for the FY 2023-2024 into consideration have been annexed to the Annual Report and also made available on the website of the Company which can be accessed at https://adhbhutinfra.in/.

13. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

14. MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTOR

The Board met seven (7) times during the FY 2023-24. The details of composition of Board of Directors and its Committees, meetings held during the year and other

relevant information are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with relevant relaxations granted by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

15. MEETING OF COMMITTEES

The Audit committee met Four (4) times during the FY 2023-24, Nomination and Remuneration Committee met Three (3) times during FY 2023-24 and Stakeholder Relationship Committee met once during the FY 2023-24. The details of composition of Committees, meetings held during the year and other relevant information are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with relevant relaxations granted by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

16. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

All arrangements/ transactions entered into by the Company with its related parties during the year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company has not entered into any arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions, read with the Listing Regulations and the disclosure of related party transactions In accordance with Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties, referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is attached as Annexure I to this Report.

Details of the Related Party Transactions, as required under Listing Regulations and the relevant Accounting Standards are given in Note No. 26 to the Financial Statements.

The Related Party Transaction Policy is available on the Companys website under the web link www.adhbhutinfra.in.

17. AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Chatterjee & Chatterjee, (Firm Registration No. 001109C), Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years by the members of the Company and they will continue to hold office till the conclusion of the 42nd AGM to be held in the year 2027.

The Statutory Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 forms part of this Annual report and the observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments. The Audit report for the FY 2023-24 does not contain any qualification or adverse remarks.

During the year, the Statutory Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s S Khurana and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 13212) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 is annexed herewith as Annexure II, which forms an integral part of this report.

During the year, the Secretarial Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The said report contain following observations on which management comments are as under:

The composition of Board of Directors and committees thereof of the Company was generally constituted. There are adequate systems and processes found in the Company commensurate with the size and operations to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines. However, there is business revenue in the Company, total income comprises of income from real estate activities.

As per the records, the Company has generally filed all the forms, returns, documents and resolutions as were required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies and other authorities and all the formalities relating to the same is in compliance with the Act, subject to the observation(s) in this report.

Generally, to the extent possible, notice(s) of the Board Meetings, agenda, detailed notes on agenda, draft minutes were sent to the directors in accordance with the applicable rules and provisions. The Company in its meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 03 2023 waived off the right to receive signed copy of minutes by the directors.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS:-

We at Adhbhut have done the compliances as per all the applicable laws and will continue to do the same.

Secretarial Compliance Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, M/s S Khurana and Associates, Company Secretaries in practice has given the Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

C. COST AUDITOR

During the period under review, provision regarding the appointment of Cost Auditor & maintaining the Cost Records pursuant to the provision of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, is not applicable on the company

D. INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the rules made there under, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s V K P & Associates, Practicing Chartered Accountants (FRN: 013529N) to undertake the Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

18. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the year under review as on March 31, 2024 the company does not have any subsidiary, Joint Venture and associates company.

19. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Directors adhere to the requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of Indias Corporate Governance practices and have implemented all the stipulations prescribed. Secretarial compliances, reporting, intimations etc. under the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Regulations and other applicable laws, rules and regulations are noted in the Board/Committee Meetings from time to time. The Company has implemented several best corporate governance practices.

The Corporate Governance Report as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) and other applicable Regulations read with Part C of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this Report.

20. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on 31.03.2024, Composition of Board and KMPs were as under:

NAME DESIGNATION Mr. Mr. Anubhav Dham Managing Director Mr. Amman Kumar Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur Independent Director Mr. Srikant Additional Non-Executive & Independent Director Mr. Sanjay Sharma Additional Non-Executive & Independent Director Mr. Subir Kumar Mishra Chief Financial Officer

Appointments & Cessations during the Financial Year 2023-24:

SR. NO. NAME DESIGNATION CHANGE 1 Mr.Srikant Additional Director (Non- Executive - Non Independent Director) Appointed as Non-Executive & Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from July 13, 2023 2 Mr. Sanjay Sharma Additional Director (Non- Executive - Non Independent Director) Appointed as Non-Executive & Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from July 13, 2023 3 Mr. Anubhav Dham Whole Time Diector Re-designation and appointment as Executive Chairman in the category of Managing Director from his earlier designation as Chairman and Whole Time Director with effect from August 23, 2023. 4 Ms. Parul Saini Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Resigned from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f- February, 29, 2024

Appointments & Cessations after the end of Financial Year i.e., March 31, 2024 till the date of this Report:

SR. NO. NAME DESIGNATION CHANGE 1. Mr. Vipul Gupta Independent Director Resigned from the Position of Non- Executive- Independent Director on June 25, 2024 due to personal reasons

MMr. Vipul Gupta has resigned from the Position of Independent director of the Company as on June 25, 2024 due to personal reasons and Board places on record its appreciation for their continuous support, guidance and contribution during their tenure as an Independent Directors on the Board of the Company.

There was no material reason regarding the resignation of the Independent Directors and the confirmation regarding the same as received from the Independent Director was already submitted at www.bseindia.com.

21. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND THEIR MEETING

The Company has received disclosures from all the Independent Directors that they fulfill conditions specified under Section 149(6) of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and are Independent of the Management. Based on the declarations received from the Independent Directors, the Board of Directors has confirmed that they meet the criteria of independence as mentioned under Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and possess high integrity expertise and experience including the proficiency required to discharge the duties and responsibilities as Directors of the Company.

All the Independent Directors of the Company as on 31.03.2024 have registered themselves in the data bank of Independent Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies (Appointment & Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014. The details of Independent Directors meeting have been included in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of Annual Report.

Independent Directors meet at least once in a financial year without the presence of Executive Directors or Management Personnel. Such meetings are conducted to enable the Independent Directors to discuss matters pertaining to the Companys Affairs and put forth their views. During the year under review, one meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 15th March, 2024 where all the independent directors were present.

22. RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, Mr. Amman Kumar (DIN: 03456445), Non-Executive

- Non Independent Director of the Company is retiring by rotation from the position of Director, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and is eligible for reappointment.

A brief resume, nature of expertise, details of directorships held in other companies of the Directors proposed to be appointed/re-appointed, along with their shareholding in the Company, as stipulated under Secretarial Standard 2 and Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations, is appended as an Annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

23. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND

BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (‘IBC)

During the financial year under review, neither any application is made by the Company, nor is any proceeding pending against the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

24. COMPLIANCE OF THE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board confirms that, during the period under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as amended from time to time.

25. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

A. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

B. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

C. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

D. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

E. The Directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

F. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

26. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As per requirement under the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meeting of the Board and its powers) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Your Company

has adopted a familiarization programme for Independent Directors to familiarise them with the Company, their role, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model, management structure, industry overview, internal control system and processes, risk management framework, functioning of various divisions and HR Management etc.

Your company aims to provide the insight into the Company to its Independent Directors enabling them to contribute effectively. The Company arranges site visit for the Directors, giving them insight of various projects and Directors are also informed of various developments relating to the industry on regular basis and are provided with specific regulatory updates from time to time.

Details of the familiarization programme of the Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company www.adhbhutinfra.in.

27. BOARD EVALUATION

The Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Chairman, Board, Board Committees and other Individual Directors, which include the criteria for performance evaluation of the Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors.

Based on the policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, the Board, Board Committees and other individual Directors, a process of evaluation was followed by the Board for its own performance and that of its Committees and individual Directors.

The statement indicating the manner, in which, formal annual evaluation of the Directors, the Board and Board level Committees was carried out, are given in detail in the report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report. The Nomination & Remuneration policy may be accessed on the Companys website at www.adhbhutinfra.in.

28. POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors and senior management personnel, which inter alia includes the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director(s)/ Key Managerial Personnel and their remuneration. The nomination and remuneration policy is available on the website of the Company (www.adhbhutinfra.in).

29. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place adequate financial control system and framework in place to ensure: -

1. The orderly and efficient conduct of its business;

2. Safeguarding of its assets;

3. The prevention and detection of frauds and errors;

4. The accuracy and completeness of the accounting records; and

5. The timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The same is subject to review periodically by the internal auditor for its effectiveness. The management has established internal control systems commensurate with the size and complexities of the business.

The internal auditors of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company. The Board regularly reviews the effectiveness of controls and takes necessary corrective actions where weaknesses are identified as a result of such reviews. This review covers entity level controls, process level controls, fraud risk controls.

The internal control manual provides a structured approach to identify, rectify, monitor and report gaps in the internal control systems and processes. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the internal audit function reports to the chairman of the Audit Committee and all significant audit observations and corrective actions are presented to the Committee. Accordingly, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2022-23.

30. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the copy of Annual Report in form MGT-7 is available at the official website of the Company i.e. www.adhbhutinfra.in.

31. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENT

Your Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructure facilities i.e. housing, real estate development etc. The provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on the Company except sub section (1). The Company is in compliance of the provisions of sub section (1) of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

32. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2024 forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

33. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, details of the Employees are set out in

Annexure III.

34. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING / OUTGO:

Provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Research & Development, Technology Absorption are not applicable to the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has neither earned or expense any foreign currency.

35. CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The requisite Certificate received from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company, M/s S. Khurana & Associates, in respect of compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Clause E of Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is attached and forms part of the Annual Report.

36. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

During the period under review, there is no significant and material order passed by any regulators or by any court or tribunal.

37. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

In view of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, your Company has adopted the code of conduct to regulate, monitor & report insider-trading activities. The said code is available on website of the Company i.e. www.adhbhutinfra.in. All Board of Directors and the designated person have confirmed compliance with the code.

38. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has formed a Whistle Blower Policy for establishing a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees in Compliance with Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).

Regulations, 2015 to report genuine concerns regarding unethical behavior and mismanagement, if any. It aims at providing avenues for employees to raise complaints and to receive feedback on any action taken and seeks to reassure the employees that they will be protected against victimization and for any whistle blowing conducted by them in good faith. The policy is intended to encourage and enable the employees of the Company to raises serious concerns within the organization rather than overlooking a problem or handling it externally.

The Company is committed to the highest possible standard of openness, probity and accountability. It contains safe guards to protect any person who uses the Vigil Mechanism by raising any concern in good faith. The Company protects the identity of the whistle blower, if the whistle blower so desires, however the whistle blower needs to attend any disciplinary hearing or proceedings as may be required for investigation of the complaint. The mechanism provides for a detailed complaint and investigation process.

If circumstances so require, the employee can make a complaint directly to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The confidentiality of those reporting violations is maintained and they are not subjected to any discriminatory practice. The said Whistle Blower Policy has been disseminated on the Companys website at www.adhbhutinfra.in.

39. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT

During the period under review, The Company has placed an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All women employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the period 2023-24, no complaints was received by the committee.

40. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has developed and implemented a Risk Management framework. The details of elements of risk are provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report attached as annexure to this Annual Report.

41. INVESTOR RELATIONS

Your Company always endeavors to promptly respond to shareholders requests/grievances. Each and every issue raised by the shareholders is taken up with utmost priority and every effort is made to resolve the same at the earliest. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board periodically reviews the status of the redressal of investors grievances.

42. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

The Board of Directors of your Company had approved the Dividend Distribution Policy in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"). The objective of this policy is to establish the parameters to be considered by the Board of Directors of your Company before declaring or recommending dividend. The Policy is available at the official website of the Company i.e. www.adhbhutinfra.in.

43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for assistance and co-operation received from the vendors and stakeholders including financial institutions, banks, Central & State Government Authorities, other business associates, who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

Your Directors are thankful to the shareholders and customers for their continued patronage. Your Directors also commend the continuing commitment and dedication of the employees at all levels, which has been critical for the Companys success. The Directors look forward for their continued support in future.