Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Adhbhut Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Adhbhut Industrial Resources Limited in February, 1985. The Company name was changed to Adhbhut Infrastructure Limited in June, 2012. The Company commenced its operations in India in July 1985, in the area of development of Industrial Resources. The main object was altered to infrastructure business foreseeing immense growth in the infrastructure sector, diversified into real estate development and operations spanning all key segments of the Indian real estate industry, namely the residential, commercial, and retail sectors. The Companys operations encompass various aspects of real estate and Infrastructure development and all types of erection, commissioning projects on turnkey basis.