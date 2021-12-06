iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditri Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.96
(-4.95%)
Dec 6, 2021|02:08:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditri Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.47

12.47

12.47

12.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.05

-13.62

-13.34

2.49

Net Worth

-1.58

-1.15

-0.86

14.96

Minority Interest

Debt

1.65

1.24

0.67

6.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.06

0.09

-0.19

21.35

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.03

8.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.86

Networking Capital

0.04

0.06

-0.39

11.37

Inventories

0

0

0.02

4.41

Inventory Days

0

6.41

9,846.88

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

6.4

Debtor Days

0

0

14,290.25

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.06

2.33

6.06

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-2.2

Creditor Days

0

0

4,912.27

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

-2.74

-3.3

Cash

0.04

0.05

0.16

0.18

Total Assets

0.08

0.11

-0.2

21.35

Aditri Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditri Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.