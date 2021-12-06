Aditri Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.47
12.47
12.47
12.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.05
-13.62
-13.34
2.49
Net Worth
-1.58
-1.15
-0.86
14.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1.65
1.24
0.67
6.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.06
0.09
-0.19
21.35
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.03
8.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.86
Networking Capital
0.04
0.06
-0.39
11.37
Inventories
0
0
0.02
4.41
Inventory Days
0
6.41
9,846.88
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
6.4
Debtor Days
0
0
14,290.25
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.06
2.33
6.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-2.2
Creditor Days
0
0
4,912.27
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-2.74
-3.3
Cash
0.04
0.05
0.16
0.18
Total Assets
0.08
0.11
-0.2
21.35
