Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
1.13
0.16
0.92
yoy growth (%)
-100
596.31
-82.27
2.06
Raw materials
0
-5.47
-1.21
-0.91
As % of sales
0
481.21
745.96
99.09
Employee costs
0
-0.02
0
0
As % of sales
0
2.63
1.59
0.76
Other costs
-0.42
-7.16
-0.12
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
629.63
73.46
6.37
Operating profit
-0.42
-11.53
-1.17
-0.05
OPM
0
-1,013.48
-721.02
-6.24
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.22
-0.29
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.42
-11.56
-1.39
-0.29
Taxes
0
-0.85
0.24
0.09
Tax rate
0
7.41
-17.81
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.42
-12.41
-1.15
-0.2
Exceptional items
0
-3.41
0.13
0
Net profit
-0.42
-15.83
-1.01
-0.2
yoy growth (%)
-97.28
1,452.46
402.88
-85.91
NPM
0
-1,390.97
-623.88
-21.99
