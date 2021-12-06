iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditri Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.96
(-4.95%)
Dec 6, 2021|02:08:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

1.13

0.16

0.92

yoy growth (%)

-100

596.31

-82.27

2.06

Raw materials

0

-5.47

-1.21

-0.91

As % of sales

0

481.21

745.96

99.09

Employee costs

0

-0.02

0

0

As % of sales

0

2.63

1.59

0.76

Other costs

-0.42

-7.16

-0.12

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

629.63

73.46

6.37

Operating profit

-0.42

-11.53

-1.17

-0.05

OPM

0

-1,013.48

-721.02

-6.24

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.22

-0.29

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.42

-11.56

-1.39

-0.29

Taxes

0

-0.85

0.24

0.09

Tax rate

0

7.41

-17.81

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.42

-12.41

-1.15

-0.2

Exceptional items

0

-3.41

0.13

0

Net profit

-0.42

-15.83

-1.01

-0.2

yoy growth (%)

-97.28

1,452.46

402.88

-85.91

NPM

0

-1,390.97

-623.88

-21.99

