SectorTextiles
Open₹0.96
Prev. Close₹1.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹0.96
Day's Low₹0.96
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.47
12.47
12.47
12.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.05
-13.62
-13.34
2.49
Net Worth
-1.58
-1.15
-0.86
14.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
1.13
0.16
0.92
yoy growth (%)
-100
596.31
-82.27
2.06
Raw materials
0
-5.47
-1.21
-0.91
As % of sales
0
481.21
745.96
99.09
Employee costs
0
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.42
-11.56
-1.39
-0.29
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.22
-0.29
Tax paid
0
-0.85
0.24
0.09
Working capital
0.49
-9.21
-1.29
-0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
596.31
-82.27
2.06
Op profit growth
-96.28
878.75
1,946.25
-96.51
EBIT growth
-96.3
725.97
377.04
-85.2
Net profit growth
-97.28
1,452.46
402.88
-85.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ritu Majmudar
Additional Director
Priyanka Gautam
Director
Ashish Kumar
Additional Director
Karan Singh
Managing Director
Manish Sharma
Additional Director
Kuldeep Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aditri Industries Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Black Star Products Private Limited on March 24, 1995. The name of Company was subsequently changed to Maruti Dyechem Private Limited to diversify its new activities in the field of Dyes and Intermediates. Further the name of the Company was change to Anshus Clothing Private Limited to give effect to the alteration in the Main Object Clause for entering into garment business. Consequent upon conversion into Public Limited Company the name of our Company was changed to Anshus Clothing Limited on April 20, 2012.The Company is operating in fastest growing and untapped market segment with immense growth opportunities. It is operating in Womens exclusive Ethnic wear, Womens casual wear and Kids wear segment. It deals in the business of designing, trading ,job contract manufacturing, branding and selling of ready-made apparels under brands promoted in the name of Company and its promoters.The Company launched the brand Anshus Designer Studio which was incepted on 27th August, 2005 is one of the leading fashion house and designer boutiques in Ahmedabad offering Indian ethnic wear, Indian wedding saris, wedding bridal saris, evening wear, party wear, Indian designer wear. The products of Anshus Designer Studio are most sought after and most favorite among the creme clientele of city. The Company also has exclusive kids wear under the brand name LOLIPOP.
Read More
