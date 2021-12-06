Aditri Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.42
-11.56
-1.39
-0.29
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.22
-0.29
Tax paid
0
-0.85
0.24
0.09
Working capital
0.49
-9.21
-1.29
-0.52
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
-21.65
-2.66
-1.01
Capital expenditure
0
-0.62
-3.89
0
Free cash flow
0.05
-22.27
-6.55
-1.01
Equity raised
-26.96
4.98
7.18
7.82
Investing
-0.03
-8.42
1.3
0.3
Financing
2.32
-5.32
-2.52
0.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-24.61
-31.02
-0.58
7.49
