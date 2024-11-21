iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Results

173.79
(-0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Aditya Birla Cap CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

Aditya Birla Cap: Related News

Aditya Birla Capital Strengthens Digital Arm with ₹100 Crore Investment

Aditya Birla Capital Strengthens Digital Arm with ₹100 Crore Investment

21 Nov 2024|01:12 PM

The investment is primarily done to help ABCDL for further growth and funding requirement. At the same time, it would improve group's digital initiatives.

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹60 Crore in Digital Subsidiary to Boost Growth

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹60 Crore in Digital Subsidiary to Boost Growth

23 Sep 2024|02:54 PM

The recent funds will support the growth and financial needs of Aditya Birla Capital Digital within the financial services industry.

RBI Approves Aditya Birla Capital's Merger with ABFL

RBI Approves Aditya Birla Capital's Merger with ABFL

19 Sep 2024|02:06 PM

ABCL’s consolidation aims to improve operational efficiency, simplify processes, and enhance capital allocation across subsidiaries, benefiting shareholders.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

Aditya Birla Group enters jewellery market with ₹5,000 Crore brand Indriya

29 Jul 2024|11:18 AM

Emphasizing the unique craftsmanship of each jewellery piece, Indriya will focus on offering distinctive designs, personalized service, and authentic regional nuances.

