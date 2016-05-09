iifl-logo
Aditya Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

3.11
(0.00%)
May 9, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.31

4.31

4.31

4.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.85

-16.96

-17.72

-17.07

Net Worth

-10.54

-12.65

-13.41

-12.76

Minority Interest

Debt

6.63

10.94

11.12

11.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.24

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-3.67

-1.71

-2.29

-1.46

Fixed Assets

1.48

1.57

1.65

1.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.16

0.16

0.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.15

0.1

0.06

Networking Capital

-6.99

-3.66

-4.27

-3.44

Inventories

3

5.05

2.06

1.47

Inventory Days

56.94

Sundry Debtors

0.23

0.95

0.48

0.4

Debtor Days

15.49

Other Current Assets

2.17

2.77

2.13

2.13

Sundry Creditors

-4.53

-6.51

-4.5

-2.31

Creditor Days

89.48

Other Current Liabilities

-7.86

-5.92

-4.44

-5.13

Cash

1.85

0.07

0.08

0.02

Total Assets

-3.66

-1.71

-2.28

-1.47

