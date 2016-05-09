Aditya Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.31
4.31
4.31
4.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.85
-16.96
-17.72
-17.07
Net Worth
-10.54
-12.65
-13.41
-12.76
Minority Interest
Debt
6.63
10.94
11.12
11.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.24
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-3.67
-1.71
-2.29
-1.46
Fixed Assets
1.48
1.57
1.65
1.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.16
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.15
0.1
0.06
Networking Capital
-6.99
-3.66
-4.27
-3.44
Inventories
3
5.05
2.06
1.47
Inventory Days
56.94
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.95
0.48
0.4
Debtor Days
15.49
Other Current Assets
2.17
2.77
2.13
2.13
Sundry Creditors
-4.53
-6.51
-4.5
-2.31
Creditor Days
89.48
Other Current Liabilities
-7.86
-5.92
-4.44
-5.13
Cash
1.85
0.07
0.08
0.02
Total Assets
-3.66
-1.71
-2.28
-1.47
