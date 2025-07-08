iifl-logo
Aditya Forge Ltd Share Price Live

3.11
(0.00%)
May 9, 2016

  • Open3.11
  • Day's High3.11
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.11
  • Day's Low3.11
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.86
  • EPS24.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aditya Forge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Aditya Forge Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Aditya Forge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aditya Forge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.31

4.31

4.31

4.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.85

-16.96

-17.72

-17.07

Net Worth

-10.54

-12.65

-13.41

-12.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.42

18.04

20.63

13.75

yoy growth (%)

-47.79

-12.51

50.04

0.47

Raw materials

-6.7

-13.66

-14.94

-9.55

As % of sales

71.16

75.7

72.42

69.49

Employee costs

-0.74

-0.86

-3.21

-2.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.72

-1.54

-0.42

-1.12

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.48

-0.47

-0.65

Tax paid

0.06

0.1

0.12

0.17

Working capital

-1.36

-1.1

0.85

0.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.79

-12.51

50.04

0.47

Op profit growth

-5.94

25.26

5.39

177.75

EBIT growth

26

-2,197.95

-104.92

-5.79

Net profit growth

15.58

375.81

-68.21

-30.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

21.58

9.42

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

21.58

9.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.16

Aditya Forge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,280.8

42.7561,233.59345.630.662,163.03229.33

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,444.25

31.832,486.29350.790.46844.74711.02

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,895.7

022,319.915.08067.55887.85

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

443.8

28.7816,836.1218.541.581,163.45140.56

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

652.5

38.9311,819.51207.850.31809.62166.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Forge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitin R Parekh

Independent Director

Kiran B. Mistri

Independent Director

Heerla Lal Kumhar

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prachi Nahar

Registered Office

412 to 415 GIDC,

Ramangamdi POR NH8,

Gujarat - 391243

Tel: -

Website: http://www.adityaforge.com

Email: info@adityaforge.com

Registrar Office

Devnandan Mega Mall,

Office No 416-420, 4th Floor Ashram Rd,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-22-26582381 to 84

Website: www.shareproservices.com

Email: sharepro@shareproservices.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1992,Aditya Forge Ltd is an ISO 9001-2008 certified Stainless steel / Alloy Steel / Carbon Steel forgings producer. ADITYA has a highly qualified, Experienced & dedicated work force to...
Reports by Aditya Forge Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Forge Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Forge Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Forge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Forge Ltd is ₹1.34 Cr. as of 09 May ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Forge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Forge Ltd is 0.13 and -0.53 as of 09 May ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Forge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Forge Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 May ‘16

What is the CAGR of Aditya Forge Ltd?

Aditya Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.50%, 3 Years at -16.07%, 1 Year at -2.81%, 6 Month at -7.99%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Forge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Forge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.54 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 69.45 %

