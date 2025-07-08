SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹3.11
Prev. Close₹3.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹3.11
Day's Low₹3.11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.34
P/E0.13
EPS24.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.31
4.31
4.31
4.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.85
-16.96
-17.72
-17.07
Net Worth
-10.54
-12.65
-13.41
-12.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.42
18.04
20.63
13.75
yoy growth (%)
-47.79
-12.51
50.04
0.47
Raw materials
-6.7
-13.66
-14.94
-9.55
As % of sales
71.16
75.7
72.42
69.49
Employee costs
-0.74
-0.86
-3.21
-2.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.72
-1.54
-0.42
-1.12
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.48
-0.47
-0.65
Tax paid
0.06
0.1
0.12
0.17
Working capital
-1.36
-1.1
0.85
0.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.79
-12.51
50.04
0.47
Op profit growth
-5.94
25.26
5.39
177.75
EBIT growth
26
-2,197.95
-104.92
-5.79
Net profit growth
15.58
375.81
-68.21
-30.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
21.58
9.42
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
21.58
9.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,280.8
|42.75
|61,233.59
|345.63
|0.66
|2,163.03
|229.33
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,444.25
|31.8
|32,486.29
|350.79
|0.46
|844.74
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,895.7
|0
|22,319.9
|15.08
|0
|67.55
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
443.8
|28.78
|16,836.1
|218.54
|1.58
|1,163.45
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
652.5
|38.93
|11,819.51
|207.85
|0.31
|809.62
|166.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nitin R Parekh
Independent Director
Kiran B. Mistri
Independent Director
Heerla Lal Kumhar
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prachi Nahar
412 to 415 GIDC,
Ramangamdi POR NH8,
Gujarat - 391243
Tel: -
Website: http://www.adityaforge.com
Email: info@adityaforge.com
Devnandan Mega Mall,
Office No 416-420, 4th Floor Ashram Rd,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-22-26582381 to 84
Website: www.shareproservices.com
Email: sharepro@shareproservices.com
Summary
Incorporated in 1992,Aditya Forge Ltd is an ISO 9001-2008 certified Stainless steel / Alloy Steel / Carbon Steel forgings producer. ADITYA has a highly qualified, Experienced & dedicated work force to...
Reports by Aditya Forge Ltd
