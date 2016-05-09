iifl-logo
Aditya Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.11
(0.00%)
May 9, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.72

-1.54

-0.42

-1.12

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.48

-0.47

-0.65

Tax paid

0.06

0.1

0.12

0.17

Working capital

-1.36

-1.1

0.85

0.84

Other operating items

Operating

-3.34

-3.02

0.06

-0.76

Capital expenditure

-1.02

-0.91

-0.61

0

Free cash flow

-4.36

-3.93

-0.55

-0.76

Equity raised

-30.81

-27.94

-27.33

-25.43

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.27

6.47

5.36

2.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-28.9

-25.4

-22.52

-23.24

