Aditya Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.72
-1.54
-0.42
-1.12
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.48
-0.47
-0.65
Tax paid
0.06
0.1
0.12
0.17
Working capital
-1.36
-1.1
0.85
0.84
Other operating items
Operating
-3.34
-3.02
0.06
-0.76
Capital expenditure
-1.02
-0.91
-0.61
0
Free cash flow
-4.36
-3.93
-0.55
-0.76
Equity raised
-30.81
-27.94
-27.33
-25.43
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.27
6.47
5.36
2.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-28.9
-25.4
-22.52
-23.24
