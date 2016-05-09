iifl-logo
Aditya Forge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.11
(0.00%)
May 9, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.42

18.04

20.63

13.75

yoy growth (%)

-47.79

-12.51

50.04

0.47

Raw materials

-6.7

-13.66

-14.94

-9.55

As % of sales

71.16

75.7

72.42

69.49

Employee costs

-0.74

-0.86

-3.21

-2.27

As % of sales

7.93

4.79

15.6

16.56

Other costs

-3.18

-4.81

-3.5

-2.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.83

26.67

16.98

21.07

Operating profit

-1.21

-1.29

-1.03

-0.98

OPM

-12.93

-7.17

-5.01

-7.13

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.48

-0.47

-0.65

Interest expense

-0.44

-0.52

-0.47

-0.14

Other income

0.25

0.76

1.56

0.65

Profit before tax

-1.72

-1.54

-0.42

-1.12

Taxes

0.06

0.1

0.12

0.17

Tax rate

-3.7

-6.82

-28.82

-15.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.66

-1.43

-0.3

-0.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.66

-1.43

-0.3

-0.95

yoy growth (%)

15.58

375.81

-68.21

-30.52

NPM

-17.65

-7.97

-1.46

-6.91

