Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.42
18.04
20.63
13.75
yoy growth (%)
-47.79
-12.51
50.04
0.47
Raw materials
-6.7
-13.66
-14.94
-9.55
As % of sales
71.16
75.7
72.42
69.49
Employee costs
-0.74
-0.86
-3.21
-2.27
As % of sales
7.93
4.79
15.6
16.56
Other costs
-3.18
-4.81
-3.5
-2.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.83
26.67
16.98
21.07
Operating profit
-1.21
-1.29
-1.03
-0.98
OPM
-12.93
-7.17
-5.01
-7.13
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.48
-0.47
-0.65
Interest expense
-0.44
-0.52
-0.47
-0.14
Other income
0.25
0.76
1.56
0.65
Profit before tax
-1.72
-1.54
-0.42
-1.12
Taxes
0.06
0.1
0.12
0.17
Tax rate
-3.7
-6.82
-28.82
-15.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.66
-1.43
-0.3
-0.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.66
-1.43
-0.3
-0.95
yoy growth (%)
15.58
375.81
-68.21
-30.52
NPM
-17.65
-7.97
-1.46
-6.91
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.