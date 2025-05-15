Board Meeting 15 May 2025 6 May 2025

Aditya Forge Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2025 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated March 26 2025 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Tuesday April 01 2025 and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2025. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 15, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M., have, apart from other businesses; 1. considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 along with Auditors Reports (Qualified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors Reports with Qualified Report. In this regard, we are hereby submitting the followings: (a) Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025; (b) Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities; (c) Standalone Cash Flow Statements; (d) Audit Reports (Qualified Opinion) on the Audited Standalone Financial Results; (e) Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit reports with modified opinion); (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2025)

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2025 25 Mar 2025

In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on March 25, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:15 A.M. have, apart from other businesses, 1) Appointed M/s. ALAP & Co. LLP, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for issuing Secretarial Audit Report for F.Y. 2024-25. In this regards, relevant information of M/s. ALAP & Co. LLP, Company Secretaries as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations w.r.t. SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023) are attached as Annexure I. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

ADITYA FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated December 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Wednesday January 01 2025 and the same will be re-opened after 48 hours of the declaration and publication of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Revised Result for the Quarter Ended on December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.02.2025) In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on February 13, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:55 P.M. have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion). In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: i. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024; and ii. Limited Review Report Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

ADITYA FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 16 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 415 GIDC Ramangandi POR N H 8 Vadodara - 391243 Gujarat India to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. ADITYA FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection, we wish to inform you that aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stand re-scheduled on Monday, October 21, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 415, GIDC, Ramangandi, POR N H 8, Vadodara - 391243, Gujarat, India, due to unavoidable reasons. The closure of trading window as intimated to stock exchange earlier will continue till 48 hours from the conclusion of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024) In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on October 21, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:45 P.M. have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion). In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: i. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; and ii. Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

1) Considered and approved the Directors Report along with its annexures for the year ended March 31, 2024. We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2024; 2) Appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as Remote E-Voting Agency for resolutions proposed to be passed at Annual General Meeting. 3) Appointed Mr. Anand Sureshbhai Lavingia, Company Secretary in Practice (ACS: 26458 COP: 11410) as Scrutinizer, who has consented as such, for conducting the remote e-voting process as well as the e-voting system on the date of the Annual General Meeting, in a fair and transparent manner.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Change in Management

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ADITYA FORGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 302024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on August 13, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M. have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion). In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: i. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; and ii. Limited Review Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 27 Jul 2024