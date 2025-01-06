Adline Chem Lab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.85
5.85
5.85
5.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.56
-7.42
-3.2
-3.92
Net Worth
-1.71
-1.57
2.65
1.93
Minority Interest
Debt
1.48
1.33
1.32
2.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.05
Total Liabilities
-0.23
-0.24
3.97
4.48
Fixed Assets
0
0
4.43
3.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.27
-0.29
-0.51
1
Inventories
0
0
0.26
0.39
Inventory Days
22.49
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.07
1.58
Debtor Days
91.13
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.07
0.18
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.45
-0.24
Creditor Days
13.84
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.29
-0.46
-0.91
Cash
0.04
0.06
0.05
-0.16
Total Assets
-0.23
-0.23
3.97
4.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.