Adline Chem Lab Ltd Balance Sheet

21.14
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Adline Chem Lab Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.85

5.85

5.85

5.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.56

-7.42

-3.2

-3.92

Net Worth

-1.71

-1.57

2.65

1.93

Minority Interest

Debt

1.48

1.33

1.32

2.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.05

Total Liabilities

-0.23

-0.24

3.97

4.48

Fixed Assets

0

0

4.43

3.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.27

-0.29

-0.51

1

Inventories

0

0

0.26

0.39

Inventory Days

22.49

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.07

1.58

Debtor Days

91.13

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.07

0.18

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.45

-0.24

Creditor Days

13.84

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.29

-0.46

-0.91

Cash

0.04

0.06

0.05

-0.16

Total Assets

-0.23

-0.23

3.97

4.48

