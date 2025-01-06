Adline Chem Lab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.28
-3.75
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.42
-0.72
-0.95
Tax paid
0
-0.25
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.42
-4.52
1.6
-0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-2.72
-8.95
0.87
-1.07
Capital expenditure
-0.66
-12.89
0.53
3.38
Free cash flow
-3.38
-21.84
1.4
2.3
Equity raised
-5.27
2.3
2.36
2.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.35
6.63
12.96
10.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.31
-12.9
16.73
15.07
