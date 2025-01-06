iifl-logo-icon 1
Adline Chem Lab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.14
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Adline Chem Lab FINANCIALS

Adline Chem Lab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.28

-3.75

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.42

-0.72

-0.95

Tax paid

0

-0.25

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.42

-4.52

1.6

-0.11

Other operating items

Operating

-2.72

-8.95

0.87

-1.07

Capital expenditure

-0.66

-12.89

0.53

3.38

Free cash flow

-3.38

-21.84

1.4

2.3

Equity raised

-5.27

2.3

2.36

2.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.35

6.63

12.96

10.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.31

-12.9

16.73

15.07

