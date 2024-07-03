SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹21.14
Prev. Close₹22.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹21.14
Day's Low₹21.14
52 Week's High₹28.97
52 Week's Low₹11.92
Book Value₹-2.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.85
5.85
5.85
5.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.56
-7.42
-3.2
-3.92
Net Worth
-1.71
-1.57
2.65
1.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.32
6.59
8.17
17.18
yoy growth (%)
-3.99
-19.32
-52.45
1.42
Raw materials
-3.03
-4.87
-4.61
-12.75
As % of sales
47.91
73.96
56.43
74.23
Employee costs
-1.71
-1.94
-1.38
-1.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.28
-3.75
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.42
-0.72
-0.95
Tax paid
0
-0.25
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.42
-4.52
1.6
-0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.99
-19.32
-52.45
1.42
Op profit growth
-93.07
-485.05
-29.03
183.11
EBIT growth
-66.46
-1,163.58
4.51
-25.64
Net profit growth
-65.9
-2,08,871.63
-79.24
-15.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Singh
Independent Director
Dhawal Akhilesh Deopura
Managing Director
SARANG PATHAK
Non Executive Director
Hemant Amrish Parikh
Independent Director
Shivani Pathak
Reports by Adline Chem Lab Ltd
Summary
Adline Chem Lab Limited (Formerly known as Kamron Laboratories Limited) was incorporated in 1988 by its Promoter, Mr Kamlesh J Laskari. The Company name was changed from Kamron Laboratories Limited to Adline Chem Lab Limited effective on October 13, 2021. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of marketing of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals products.In May 1990, the Company started production at its site in Rakanpur, Gujarat. Initially, the Company was manufacturing tablets, capsules and liquid orals. In 1993, it started manufacture of injections. At present, the company is marketing its products in many states of India and also exporting to a few countries. But over the period of last three decades, there were major changes in the manufacturing technology and building layout due to which the companys plant became obsolete. After taking shareholders approval, the company had discontinued the production in 2019 and sold its land and building in December 2019. Currently the company is continuing the marketing activities and getting its products manufactured from various manufacturers.Mr. Hemant A. Parikh acquired the shares of the Company via Open Offer process in October, 2023 and has become the Promoter of the Company in 2023-24.
Read More
The Adline Chem Lab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adline Chem Lab Ltd is ₹12.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adline Chem Lab Ltd is 0 and -8.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adline Chem Lab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adline Chem Lab Ltd is ₹11.92 and ₹28.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adline Chem Lab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.64%, 3 Years at 46.61%, 1 Year at -18.56%, 6 Month at 61.58%, 3 Month at 11.25% and 1 Month at -6.12%.
