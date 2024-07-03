iifl-logo-icon 1
Adline Chem Lab Ltd Share Price

21.14
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.14
  • Day's High21.14
  • 52 Wk High28.97
  • Prev. Close22.25
  • Day's Low21.14
  • 52 Wk Low 11.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Adline Chem Lab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

21.14

Prev. Close

22.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

21.14

Day's Low

21.14

52 Week's High

28.97

52 Week's Low

11.92

Book Value

-2.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Adline Chem Lab Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Adline Chem Lab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Adline Chem Lab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.61%

Non-Promoter- 70.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Adline Chem Lab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.85

5.85

5.85

5.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.56

-7.42

-3.2

-3.92

Net Worth

-1.71

-1.57

2.65

1.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.32

6.59

8.17

17.18

yoy growth (%)

-3.99

-19.32

-52.45

1.42

Raw materials

-3.03

-4.87

-4.61

-12.75

As % of sales

47.91

73.96

56.43

74.23

Employee costs

-1.71

-1.94

-1.38

-1.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.28

-3.75

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.42

-0.72

-0.95

Tax paid

0

-0.25

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.42

-4.52

1.6

-0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.99

-19.32

-52.45

1.42

Op profit growth

-93.07

-485.05

-29.03

183.11

EBIT growth

-66.46

-1,163.58

4.51

-25.64

Net profit growth

-65.9

-2,08,871.63

-79.24

-15.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Adline Chem Lab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adline Chem Lab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Singh

Independent Director

Dhawal Akhilesh Deopura

Managing Director

SARANG PATHAK

Non Executive Director

Hemant Amrish Parikh

Independent Director

Shivani Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adline Chem Lab Ltd

Summary

Adline Chem Lab Limited (Formerly known as Kamron Laboratories Limited) was incorporated in 1988 by its Promoter, Mr Kamlesh J Laskari. The Company name was changed from Kamron Laboratories Limited to Adline Chem Lab Limited effective on October 13, 2021. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of marketing of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals products.In May 1990, the Company started production at its site in Rakanpur, Gujarat. Initially, the Company was manufacturing tablets, capsules and liquid orals. In 1993, it started manufacture of injections. At present, the company is marketing its products in many states of India and also exporting to a few countries. But over the period of last three decades, there were major changes in the manufacturing technology and building layout due to which the companys plant became obsolete. After taking shareholders approval, the company had discontinued the production in 2019 and sold its land and building in December 2019. Currently the company is continuing the marketing activities and getting its products manufactured from various manufacturers.Mr. Hemant A. Parikh acquired the shares of the Company via Open Offer process in October, 2023 and has become the Promoter of the Company in 2023-24.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Adline Chem Lab Ltd share price today?

The Adline Chem Lab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adline Chem Lab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adline Chem Lab Ltd is ₹12.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adline Chem Lab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adline Chem Lab Ltd is 0 and -8.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adline Chem Lab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adline Chem Lab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adline Chem Lab Ltd is ₹11.92 and ₹28.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adline Chem Lab Ltd?

Adline Chem Lab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.64%, 3 Years at 46.61%, 1 Year at -18.56%, 6 Month at 61.58%, 3 Month at 11.25% and 1 Month at -6.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adline Chem Lab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adline Chem Lab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.39 %

