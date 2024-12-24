|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Dec 2024
|16 Jan 2025
|Approved the draft notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 16th January, 2025; Notice is hereby given that the EGM of the Shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 16th January, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/12/2024) Outcome and Summary of the Proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 16th January, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2025)
