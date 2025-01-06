iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adline Chem Lab Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.14
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adline Chem Lab Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.32

6.59

8.17

17.18

yoy growth (%)

-3.99

-19.32

-52.45

1.42

Raw materials

-3.03

-4.87

-4.61

-12.75

As % of sales

47.91

73.96

56.43

74.23

Employee costs

-1.71

-1.94

-1.38

-1.32

As % of sales

27.09

29.5

17

7.71

Other costs

-1.81

-3.1

-1.3

-1.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.63

47.07

15.96

10.95

Operating profit

-0.23

-3.33

0.86

1.21

OPM

-3.64

-50.54

10.58

7.09

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.42

-0.72

-0.95

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.02

-0.33

-0.32

Other income

0

0.02

0.21

0.07

Profit before tax

-1.28

-3.75

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

-0.25

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0

6.85

-87.36

-35.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.28

-4

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0.24

0

0

Net profit

-1.28

-3.76

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-65.9

-2,08,871.63

-79.24

-15.55

NPM

-20.28

-57.11

0.02

0.05

Adline Chem Lab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Adline Chem Lab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.