|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.32
6.59
8.17
17.18
yoy growth (%)
-3.99
-19.32
-52.45
1.42
Raw materials
-3.03
-4.87
-4.61
-12.75
As % of sales
47.91
73.96
56.43
74.23
Employee costs
-1.71
-1.94
-1.38
-1.32
As % of sales
27.09
29.5
17
7.71
Other costs
-1.81
-3.1
-1.3
-1.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.63
47.07
15.96
10.95
Operating profit
-0.23
-3.33
0.86
1.21
OPM
-3.64
-50.54
10.58
7.09
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.42
-0.72
-0.95
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.02
-0.33
-0.32
Other income
0
0.02
0.21
0.07
Profit before tax
-1.28
-3.75
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
-0.25
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0
6.85
-87.36
-35.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.28
-4
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0.24
0
0
Net profit
-1.28
-3.76
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-65.9
-2,08,871.63
-79.24
-15.55
NPM
-20.28
-57.11
0.02
0.05
