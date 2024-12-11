Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Adline Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To Analyze and approve the request received for Reclassification of Shareholding from Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category. 2) To appoint Dhawal Akhilesh Deopura (DIN: 09509762) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we wish to inform that Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 11/12/2024 has approved the agendas as listed in the Outcome of Board Meeting. We are submitting herewith Extract of the Minutes of the Board Meeting held today i.e., 11th December, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Adline Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 at 3:00 PM at Registered Office of the Company. Adline Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) To consider approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company to discuss on agendas as per attached Outcome of Meeting. Results for Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended 30h September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Adline Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday 24th August 2024 at Registered office of the Company to discuss AGM Related Agendas. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th August, 2024 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Adline Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 15th July 2024 at the Registered office of the Company to transact businesses as mentioned in the Intimation of Board Meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15.07.2024 for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

Adline Chem Lab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approval of Audited FInancial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company situated at 403, Sarthik II, Opp. Rajpath Club, S.G. Highway, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad- 380054, Gujarat, India, has inter alia considered and approved Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, Board has approved Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Clarification Letter for clerical and typographical error in the Annexure A (Financial Results filed for Quarter Ended 31st March, 2024). Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 This is to inform you that that we hereby rectified the following discrepancies: 1) EPS figures in Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024; 2) Declaration regarding Audit report with unmodified opinion with respect to Annual Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (Annexure- B). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. March 05th, 2024 (started at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M.) inter-alia considered and approved the following: Upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sarang Pathak as a Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years effective on March 05th, 2024. The detailed disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 The resignation of Mr. Vikas Patel who will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. closure of business hours on March 05, 2024; and approved the appointment of Mr. Kuldip Parekh as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. March 05, 2024.The detailed disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 The Board has in its meeting held today i.e.: 05.03.2024, has considered and took the note of the resignation of Mr. Vikas Patel, Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 05.03.2024. Also, board has in its meeting held today i.e.: 05.03.2024 on the reccomendation of Nomination & remuneration committee has appointed Mr. Kuldip Parekh as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

Relating to noting of Acquisition of shares pursuant to open offer, change in Directors and KMPs and change in constitution of committees and change in Registered office address and email address of Company. Appointment of Mrs. Ritu Singh qualified Company Secretary as Company secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. Resignation of Directors of the Company in view of change in management pursuant to open offer. Change in registered office address. Change in Directors of the Company Pursuant to successful takeover activities and transition in management- Resignation of Chairman and Independent Director of the Company Resignation of CFO Resignation of Directors including Independent Directors Appointment of CFO

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024