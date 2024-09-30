|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th August, 2024 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
