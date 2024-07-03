Adline Chem Lab Ltd Summary

Adline Chem Lab Limited (Formerly known as Kamron Laboratories Limited) was incorporated in 1988 by its Promoter, Mr Kamlesh J Laskari. The Company name was changed from Kamron Laboratories Limited to Adline Chem Lab Limited effective on October 13, 2021. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of marketing of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals products.In May 1990, the Company started production at its site in Rakanpur, Gujarat. Initially, the Company was manufacturing tablets, capsules and liquid orals. In 1993, it started manufacture of injections. At present, the company is marketing its products in many states of India and also exporting to a few countries. But over the period of last three decades, there were major changes in the manufacturing technology and building layout due to which the companys plant became obsolete. After taking shareholders approval, the company had discontinued the production in 2019 and sold its land and building in December 2019. Currently the company is continuing the marketing activities and getting its products manufactured from various manufacturers.Mr. Hemant A. Parikh acquired the shares of the Company via Open Offer process in October, 2023 and has become the Promoter of the Company in 2023-24.