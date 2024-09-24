Ador Fontech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
141.91
132.69
114.77
101.79
Net Worth
148.91
139.69
121.77
108.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.03
1.71
3.24
0.16
Total Liabilities
151.94
141.4
125.01
108.95
Fixed Assets
28.09
28.1
28.68
28.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.27
29.9
27.35
19.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.32
1.71
2.66
1.28
Networking Capital
49.93
43.25
39.36
38.17
Inventories
22.38
22.74
25.23
28.69
Inventory Days
40.53
62.78
59.86
Sundry Debtors
30.51
27.55
27.22
33
Debtor Days
49.11
67.73
68.86
Other Current Assets
21.22
22.25
14.91
11.84
Sundry Creditors
-17.93
-21.31
-18.65
-25.33
Creditor Days
37.99
46.41
52.85
Other Current Liabilities
-6.25
-7.98
-9.35
-10.03
Cash
41.33
38.44
26.96
21.14
Total Assets
151.94
141.4
125.01
108.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.