Ador Fontech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
35.05
20.09
17.05
14.26
Depreciation
-2.71
-2.47
-2.64
-3.02
Tax paid
-9.61
-7.38
-5.72
-4.44
Working capital
14.7
3.55
-1.25
2.5
Other operating items
Operating
37.43
13.79
7.43
9.3
Capital expenditure
4.47
1.23
13.14
-4.88
Free cash flow
41.9
15.02
20.57
4.41
Equity raised
222.02
203.85
194.51
187.94
Investing
2.55
7.51
-1.75
6.98
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.25
Net in cash
266.47
226.38
213.33
204.59
