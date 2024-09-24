iifl-logo-icon 1
Ador Fontech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

142.5
(0.96%)
Sep 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Fontech Ltd

Ador Fontech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

35.05

20.09

17.05

14.26

Depreciation

-2.71

-2.47

-2.64

-3.02

Tax paid

-9.61

-7.38

-5.72

-4.44

Working capital

14.7

3.55

-1.25

2.5

Other operating items

Operating

37.43

13.79

7.43

9.3

Capital expenditure

4.47

1.23

13.14

-4.88

Free cash flow

41.9

15.02

20.57

4.41

Equity raised

222.02

203.85

194.51

187.94

Investing

2.55

7.51

-1.75

6.98

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5.25

Net in cash

266.47

226.38

213.33

204.59

