Ador Fontech Ltd Half Yearly Results

142.5
(0.96%)
Sep 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

105.58

104.55

112.06

102.17

101.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

105.58

104.55

112.06

102.17

101.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.29

1.99

1.3

1.63

2.25

Total Income

110.87

106.54

113.36

103.8

104.22

Total Expenditure

93.21

89.38

95.85

90.81

87.91

PBIDT

17.66

17.16

17.51

12.99

16.31

Interest

-0.02

0.02

-0.02

0.05

0.01

PBDT

17.68

17.14

17.53

12.94

16.3

Depreciation

1.66

1.61

1.62

1.96

1.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.47

4.45

3.4

4.5

5.86

Deferred Tax

-1.04

-0.07

1.38

0.05

-1.4

Reported Profit After Tax

12.59

11.15

11.13

6.43

10.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.59

11.15

11.13

6.43

10.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.59

11.15

11.13

6.43

10.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.6

3.2

3.18

1.8

2.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7

7

7

7

7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.72

16.41

15.62

12.71

15.99

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

11.92

10.66

9.93

6.29

10.03

