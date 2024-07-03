Ador Fontech Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
105.58
104.55
112.06
102.17
101.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
105.58
104.55
112.06
102.17
101.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.29
1.99
1.3
1.63
2.25
Total Income
110.87
106.54
113.36
103.8
104.22
Total Expenditure
93.21
89.38
95.85
90.81
87.91
PBIDT
17.66
17.16
17.51
12.99
16.31
Interest
-0.02
0.02
-0.02
0.05
0.01
PBDT
17.68
17.14
17.53
12.94
16.3
Depreciation
1.66
1.61
1.62
1.96
1.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.47
4.45
3.4
4.5
5.86
Deferred Tax
-1.04
-0.07
1.38
0.05
-1.4
Reported Profit After Tax
12.59
11.15
11.13
6.43
10.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.59
11.15
11.13
6.43
10.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.59
11.15
11.13
6.43
10.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.6
3.2
3.18
1.8
2.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7
7
7
7
7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.72
16.41
15.62
12.71
15.99
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
11.92
10.66
9.93
6.29
10.03
