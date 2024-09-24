Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
204.74
146.67
174.92
150.84
yoy growth (%)
39.59
-16.15
15.96
3.09
Raw materials
-108.59
-76.5
-96.25
-86.22
As % of sales
53.03
52.15
55.02
57.15
Employee costs
-27.62
-23.86
-27.8
-23.81
As % of sales
13.49
16.26
15.89
15.78
Other costs
-36.43
-26.14
-33.92
-27.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.79
17.82
19.39
18.18
Operating profit
32.1
20.17
16.95
13.38
OPM
15.67
13.75
9.69
8.87
Depreciation
-2.71
-2.47
-2.64
-3.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
5.66
2.39
2.74
3.9
Profit before tax
35.05
20.09
17.05
14.26
Taxes
-9.61
-7.38
-5.72
-4.44
Tax rate
-27.41
-36.73
-33.54
-31.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.44
12.71
11.33
9.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.84
Net profit
25.44
12.71
11.33
8.98
yoy growth (%)
100.15
12.18
26.16
1.69
NPM
12.42
8.66
6.47
5.95
