Ador Fontech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

142.5
(0.96%)
Sep 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

204.74

146.67

174.92

150.84

yoy growth (%)

39.59

-16.15

15.96

3.09

Raw materials

-108.59

-76.5

-96.25

-86.22

As % of sales

53.03

52.15

55.02

57.15

Employee costs

-27.62

-23.86

-27.8

-23.81

As % of sales

13.49

16.26

15.89

15.78

Other costs

-36.43

-26.14

-33.92

-27.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.79

17.82

19.39

18.18

Operating profit

32.1

20.17

16.95

13.38

OPM

15.67

13.75

9.69

8.87

Depreciation

-2.71

-2.47

-2.64

-3.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

5.66

2.39

2.74

3.9

Profit before tax

35.05

20.09

17.05

14.26

Taxes

-9.61

-7.38

-5.72

-4.44

Tax rate

-27.41

-36.73

-33.54

-31.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.44

12.71

11.33

9.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.84

Net profit

25.44

12.71

11.33

8.98

yoy growth (%)

100.15

12.18

26.16

1.69

NPM

12.42

8.66

6.47

5.95

