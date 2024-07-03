SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹142.65
Prev. Close₹141.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹139.99
Day's High₹143.15
Day's Low₹140.35
52 Week's High₹169.7
52 Week's Low₹111.35
Book Value₹44.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)498.75
P/E19.44
EPS7.33
Divi. Yield4.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
141.91
132.69
114.77
101.79
Net Worth
148.91
139.69
121.77
108.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
204.74
146.67
174.92
150.84
yoy growth (%)
39.59
-16.15
15.96
3.09
Raw materials
-108.59
-76.5
-96.25
-86.22
As % of sales
53.03
52.15
55.02
57.15
Employee costs
-27.62
-23.86
-27.8
-23.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
35.05
20.09
17.05
14.26
Depreciation
-2.71
-2.47
-2.64
-3.02
Tax paid
-9.61
-7.38
-5.72
-4.44
Working capital
14.7
3.55
-1.25
2.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.59
-16.15
15.96
3.09
Op profit growth
59.14
18.99
26.68
-2.76
EBIT growth
74.46
17.82
19.56
8.93
Net profit growth
100.15
12.18
26.16
1.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
210.13
214.23
209.57
149.52
177.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
210.13
214.23
209.57
149.52
177.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.28
2.93
4.52
2.45
2.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,397.8
|53.6
|94,651.33
|419.8
|1.11
|2,262.03
|222.33
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
5,178.05
|141.51
|60,198.36
|85.98
|0.24
|1,310.95
|296.81
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,422.9
|76.08
|26,669.93
|93.28
|0.29
|663.83
|120.6
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
2,167.15
|66.76
|25,226.44
|91.91
|0.75
|688.55
|184.94
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,010.5
|124.22
|23,504.18
|41.18
|0
|310.37
|77.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N Malkani Nagpal
Managing Director & CEO
H P Ledwani
Chairman & Exec. Director
A T Malkani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Navroze Shiamak Marshall
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D Geetha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santosh Janakiram
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rafique Abdul Malik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ador Fontech Ltd
Summary
Ador Fontech Limited was incorporated in India on August 22, 1974 and set its course on repair welding from December 1, 1979. The Company is a frontrunner organisation that operates on the philosophy of partnering with its clients in recommending and implementing value-added fusion, surfacing, spraying and environmental solutions. The Company is dedicated to the supply of products, services and solutions that meet and exceed the needs of its end-users under the broad gamut of Life enhancement of industrial components.J.B. Advani & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (JBA) has grown from a small trading company, to become the promoter and holding company of the Ador Group. In 1992, the company acquired Fist India (P) Ltd and Kostech India Pvt Ltd, This companies were subsequently merged with the company and made as a division of it. In 1995, the company expanded the Kostech facility at Nagpur and to partfinance this project it came out with a public issue in Mar.95.The company offers products and solutions for reclamation welding and recycling of vital machinery components. The companys product basket includes filler wires, welding equipment/accessories, wire feeders, wearplates and cladded pipes. Apart from manufacturing the beforesaid products the company has also acts as a value added reseller role for Alloy Steel International, Australia; Berkenhoff, Germany; CEA, Italy; Cepro, Netherlands; Degussa, Germany; Delora Stellite,Germany; Euromate,Netherlands; Gasflux, USA; Protector, Australia/Singa
Read More
The Ador Fontech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹142.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ador Fontech Ltd is ₹498.75 Cr. as of 24 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Ador Fontech Ltd is 19.44 and 3.17 as of 24 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ador Fontech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ador Fontech Ltd is ₹111.35 and ₹169.7 as of 24 Sep ‘24
Ador Fontech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.94%, 3 Years at 27.38%, 1 Year at 33.24%, 6 Month at 1.10%, 3 Month at -4.46% and 1 Month at 1.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.