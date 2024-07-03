iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ador Fontech Ltd Share Price

142.5
(0.96%)
Sep 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open142.65
  • Day's High143.15
  • 52 Wk High169.7
  • Prev. Close141.15
  • Day's Low140.35
  • 52 Wk Low 111.35
  • Turnover (lac)139.99
  • P/E19.44
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value44.97
  • EPS7.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)498.75
  • Div. Yield4.21
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ador Fontech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

142.65

Prev. Close

141.15

Turnover(Lac.)

139.99

Day's High

143.15

Day's Low

140.35

52 Week's High

169.7

52 Week's Low

111.35

Book Value

44.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

498.75

P/E

19.44

EPS

7.33

Divi. Yield

4.21

Ador Fontech Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2023

arrow

Ador Fontech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ador Fontech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:39 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 60.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ador Fontech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

141.91

132.69

114.77

101.79

Net Worth

148.91

139.69

121.77

108.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

204.74

146.67

174.92

150.84

yoy growth (%)

39.59

-16.15

15.96

3.09

Raw materials

-108.59

-76.5

-96.25

-86.22

As % of sales

53.03

52.15

55.02

57.15

Employee costs

-27.62

-23.86

-27.8

-23.81

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

35.05

20.09

17.05

14.26

Depreciation

-2.71

-2.47

-2.64

-3.02

Tax paid

-9.61

-7.38

-5.72

-4.44

Working capital

14.7

3.55

-1.25

2.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.59

-16.15

15.96

3.09

Op profit growth

59.14

18.99

26.68

-2.76

EBIT growth

74.46

17.82

19.56

8.93

Net profit growth

100.15

12.18

26.16

1.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

210.13

214.23

209.57

149.52

177.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

210.13

214.23

209.57

149.52

177.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.28

2.93

4.52

2.45

2.84

View Annually Results

Ador Fontech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,397.8

53.694,651.33419.81.112,262.03222.33

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

5,178.05

141.5160,198.3685.980.241,310.95296.81

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,422.9

76.0826,669.9393.280.29663.83120.6

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

2,167.15

66.7625,226.4491.910.75688.55184.94

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,010.5

124.2223,504.1841.180310.3777.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ador Fontech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N Malkani Nagpal

Managing Director & CEO

H P Ledwani

Chairman & Exec. Director

A T Malkani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Navroze Shiamak Marshall

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D Geetha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santosh Janakiram

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rafique Abdul Malik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ador Fontech Ltd

Summary

Ador Fontech Limited was incorporated in India on August 22, 1974 and set its course on repair welding from December 1, 1979. The Company is a frontrunner organisation that operates on the philosophy of partnering with its clients in recommending and implementing value-added fusion, surfacing, spraying and environmental solutions. The Company is dedicated to the supply of products, services and solutions that meet and exceed the needs of its end-users under the broad gamut of Life enhancement of industrial components.J.B. Advani & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (JBA) has grown from a small trading company, to become the promoter and holding company of the Ador Group. In 1992, the company acquired Fist India (P) Ltd and Kostech India Pvt Ltd, This companies were subsequently merged with the company and made as a division of it. In 1995, the company expanded the Kostech facility at Nagpur and to partfinance this project it came out with a public issue in Mar.95.The company offers products and solutions for reclamation welding and recycling of vital machinery components. The companys product basket includes filler wires, welding equipment/accessories, wire feeders, wearplates and cladded pipes. Apart from manufacturing the beforesaid products the company has also acts as a value added reseller role for Alloy Steel International, Australia; Berkenhoff, Germany; CEA, Italy; Cepro, Netherlands; Degussa, Germany; Delora Stellite,Germany; Euromate,Netherlands; Gasflux, USA; Protector, Australia/Singa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ador Fontech Ltd share price today?

The Ador Fontech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹142.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ador Fontech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ador Fontech Ltd is ₹498.75 Cr. as of 24 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ador Fontech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ador Fontech Ltd is 19.44 and 3.17 as of 24 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ador Fontech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ador Fontech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ador Fontech Ltd is ₹111.35 and ₹169.7 as of 24 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ador Fontech Ltd?

Ador Fontech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.94%, 3 Years at 27.38%, 1 Year at 33.24%, 6 Month at 1.10%, 3 Month at -4.46% and 1 Month at 1.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ador Fontech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ador Fontech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.23 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 60.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ador Fontech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.