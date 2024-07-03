Ador Fontech Ltd Summary

Ador Fontech Limited was incorporated in India on August 22, 1974 and set its course on repair welding from December 1, 1979. The Company is a frontrunner organisation that operates on the philosophy of partnering with its clients in recommending and implementing value-added fusion, surfacing, spraying and environmental solutions. The Company is dedicated to the supply of products, services and solutions that meet and exceed the needs of its end-users under the broad gamut of Life enhancement of industrial components.J.B. Advani & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (JBA) has grown from a small trading company, to become the promoter and holding company of the Ador Group. In 1992, the company acquired Fist India (P) Ltd and Kostech India Pvt Ltd, This companies were subsequently merged with the company and made as a division of it. In 1995, the company expanded the Kostech facility at Nagpur and to partfinance this project it came out with a public issue in Mar.95.The company offers products and solutions for reclamation welding and recycling of vital machinery components. The companys product basket includes filler wires, welding equipment/accessories, wire feeders, wearplates and cladded pipes. Apart from manufacturing the beforesaid products the company has also acts as a value added reseller role for Alloy Steel International, Australia; Berkenhoff, Germany; CEA, Italy; Cepro, Netherlands; Degussa, Germany; Delora Stellite,Germany; Euromate,Netherlands; Gasflux, USA; Protector, Australia/Singapore; Sulzer Metco, Swiz/USA for their products in India.The company has also offers high temperature process for maintenance products from AREMCO, USA for the repair and corrosion protection of metal and refractory materials.The Ahmednagar plant of Fist Division produces A series products of the ADFL Range. The Nagbur facility of Kostech Division is continously expanding capacity to offer hightech state-of-the art welding and metal spray for repair, reclaim and rebuild vital machinery parts for core sector industries.The products are marketed under the brand names, Oerlikon-Fon, Fonmatic and Fonarc. The new Zip Arc division has specially formulated a range of maintenance and surfacing alloys as solution to wear and industrial maintenace problems.Initially, the Company started functioning as a trading unit under the banner of Cosmics General Engineering. Thereafter, a process was initiated to bring in the best of technology to India from across the globe. Through dint of application engineering, the Company enriched itself to become a manufacturing organisation and today, it is a total solution provider.The Company established a state-of-the art Thermal Spray Coating services/facilities at Nagpur during the year 2015-16.