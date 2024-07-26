iifl-logo-icon 1
Ador Fontech Ltd Board Meeting

142.5
(0.96%)
Sep 24, 2024

Ador Fontech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
Noting of certified order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal and Fixation of Record Date
Board Meeting26 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Reports Financial statements and Limited Review Reports (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended March 31 2024. (2)Audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31 2024. (3)Interim Dividend if any. (4)Business as per requirements of Corporate Governance. Please find enclosed details on the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting21 Feb 202416 Feb 2024
ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve re-appointment/extension of term of Mr. H P Ledwani as Managing Director & CEO Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
ADOR FONTECH LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business. ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting held on February 2, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202328 Oct 2023
ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023. 2. Business as per the requirements of Corporate Governance. 3. Any other Business/Corporate matters. Please find enclosed financial statements Please find enclosed financial statements (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2023)

Ador Fontech: Related News

No Record Found

