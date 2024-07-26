Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Noting of certified order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal and Fixation of Record Date

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Reports Financial statements and Limited Review Reports (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended March 31 2024. (2)Audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31 2024. (3)Interim Dividend if any. (4)Business as per requirements of Corporate Governance. Please find enclosed details on the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve re-appointment/extension of term of Mr. H P Ledwani as Managing Director & CEO Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024

ADOR FONTECH LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business. ADOR FONTECH LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting held on February 2, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2023 28 Oct 2023