Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.37
22.37
22.36
22.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
558.11
502.97
457.99
413.1
Net Worth
580.48
525.34
480.35
435.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1.5
2.25
1.59
1.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.06
12.93
12.27
12.7
Total Liabilities
594.04
540.52
494.21
449.61
Fixed Assets
163.99
153.88
140.71
139.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
256.29
201.47
189.37
184.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.36
1.12
1.12
1.1
Networking Capital
153.83
159.31
145.04
122.6
Inventories
96.88
76.79
80.08
63.42
Inventory Days
107.14
81.65
Sundry Debtors
75.17
66.67
49.09
54.74
Debtor Days
65.68
70.48
Other Current Assets
22.04
52.26
52.4
45.53
Sundry Creditors
-23.47
-18.96
-21.12
-23.62
Creditor Days
28.25
30.41
Other Current Liabilities
-16.79
-17.45
-15.41
-17.47
Cash
18.57
24.72
17.98
1.87
Total Assets
594.04
540.5
494.22
449.61
