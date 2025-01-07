Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
272.79
283.47
247.35
yoy growth (%)
-3.76
14.6
Raw materials
-99.2
-96.3
-88.75
As % of sales
36.36
33.97
35.88
Employee costs
-39.31
-34.23
-32.6
-32.48
As % of sales
14.41
12.07
13.18
Other costs
-61.63
-52.22
-49.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.59
18.42
19.89
Operating profit
72.64
100.71
76.76
OPM
26.63
35.52
31.03
Depreciation
-9.56
-9
-8.81
-7.81
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.1
-1.1
Other income
9.08
6.82
9
5.05
Profit before tax
72.07
98.42
75.85
Taxes
-17.56
-27.41
-17.89
Tax rate
-24.36
-27.85
-23.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
54.51
71.01
57.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
54.51
71.01
57.95
35.89
yoy growth (%)
-23.23
22.52
61.47
3.81
NPM
19.98
25.05
23.42
