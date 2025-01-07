iifl-logo-icon 1
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

345.5
(0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

272.79

283.47

247.35

yoy growth (%)

-3.76

14.6

Raw materials

-99.2

-96.3

-88.75

As % of sales

36.36

33.97

35.88

Employee costs

-39.31

-34.23

-32.6

-32.48

As % of sales

14.41

12.07

13.18

Other costs

-61.63

-52.22

-49.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.59

18.42

19.89

Operating profit

72.64

100.71

76.76

OPM

26.63

35.52

31.03

Depreciation

-9.56

-9

-8.81

-7.81

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.1

-1.1

Other income

9.08

6.82

9

5.05

Profit before tax

72.07

98.42

75.85

Taxes

-17.56

-27.41

-17.89

Tax rate

-24.36

-27.85

-23.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

54.51

71.01

57.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

54.51

71.01

57.95

35.89

yoy growth (%)

-23.23

22.52

61.47

3.81

NPM

19.98

25.05

23.42

