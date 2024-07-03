Summary

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited (AETL) is largest Indian enzyme company that has transformed business globally in the manufacturing and sale of enzymes. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited was incorporated, as a Private Company on March 15, 1989 as Advanced Biochemicals Private Limited in Maharashtra. The Company thereafter, got converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed to Advanced Biochemicals Limited on May 28, 1992. Again, the name was changed to Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 19, 2005.In 2011, the company took over Cal-India Foods International, giving the company direct presence in USA.In 2012, the company took over Advanced Supplementary Technologies Corporation for consolidating its presence in USA.Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited came out with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 4,594,875 Equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 896 per Equity share ( Rs 810 per Equity share for eligible employees), consisting of fresh issue of 560,405 Equity shares and an Offer for Sale of 4,034,470 Equity shares by Selling Shareholders. The IPO was open for subscription during the period from 20 July 2016 to 22 July 2016. The said offer was overall subscribed 82.06 times. The equity shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited were listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on 1 August 2016 at an

