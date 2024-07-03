iifl-logo-icon 1
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Share Price

345
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open358.5
  • Day's High358.5
  • 52 Wk High571
  • Prev. Close358.5
  • Day's Low344
  • 52 Wk Low 334.05
  • Turnover (lac)399.13
  • P/E36.48
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value58.69
  • EPS9.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,859.88
  • Div. Yield1.42
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

358.5

Prev. Close

358.5

Turnover(Lac.)

399.13

Day's High

358.5

Day's Low

344

52 Week's High

571

52 Week's Low

334.05

Book Value

58.69

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,859.88

P/E

36.48

EPS

9.82

Divi. Yield

1.42

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.1

Record Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.97%

Foreign: 40.97%

Indian: 1.97%

Non-Promoter- 20.64%

Institutions: 20.64%

Non-Institutions: 36.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.37

22.37

22.36

22.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

558.11

502.97

457.99

413.1

Net Worth

580.48

525.34

480.35

435.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

272.79

283.47

247.35

yoy growth (%)

-3.76

14.6

Raw materials

-99.2

-96.3

-88.75

As % of sales

36.36

33.97

35.88

Employee costs

-39.31

-34.23

-32.6

-32.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

72.07

98.42

75.85

Depreciation

-9.56

-9

-8.81

-7.81

Tax paid

-17.56

-27.41

-17.89

Working capital

37.12

-10.33

26.58

-6.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.76

14.6

Op profit growth

-27.86

31.19

EBIT growth

-26.75

28.03

Net profit growth

-23.23

22.52

61.47

3.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

623.87

540.64

529.38

501.84

443.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

623.87

540.64

529.38

501.84

443.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.66

25.46

6.42

8.85

5.64

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time director

MUKUND MADHUSUDAN KABRA

Chairman (Non-Executive)

VASANT RATHI

Independent Director

Pramod Kasat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Basantani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rasika Rathi

Independent Director

Vindokumar Hiralal Jajoo

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunny Sharma

Independent Director

Rajshree Patel

Independent Director

NITIN JAGANNATH DESHMUKH

Independent Director

Vandana Tilak.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

Summary

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited (AETL) is largest Indian enzyme company that has transformed business globally in the manufacturing and sale of enzymes. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited was incorporated, as a Private Company on March 15, 1989 as Advanced Biochemicals Private Limited in Maharashtra. The Company thereafter, got converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed to Advanced Biochemicals Limited on May 28, 1992. Again, the name was changed to Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 19, 2005.In 2011, the company took over Cal-India Foods International, giving the company direct presence in USA.In 2012, the company took over Advanced Supplementary Technologies Corporation for consolidating its presence in USA.Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited came out with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 4,594,875 Equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 896 per Equity share ( Rs 810 per Equity share for eligible employees), consisting of fresh issue of 560,405 Equity shares and an Offer for Sale of 4,034,470 Equity shares by Selling Shareholders. The IPO was open for subscription during the period from 20 July 2016 to 22 July 2016. The said offer was overall subscribed 82.06 times. The equity shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited were listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on 1 August 2016 at an
Company FAQs

What is the Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹345 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd is ₹3859.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd is 36.48 and 6.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd is ₹334.05 and ₹571 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd?

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.18%, 3 Years at 2.50%, 1 Year at -4.79%, 6 Month at -4.46%, 3 Month at -28.55% and 1 Month at -3.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.95 %
Institutions - 20.65 %
Public - 36.41 %

