SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹358.5
Prev. Close₹358.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹399.13
Day's High₹358.5
Day's Low₹344
52 Week's High₹571
52 Week's Low₹334.05
Book Value₹58.69
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,859.88
P/E36.48
EPS9.82
Divi. Yield1.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.37
22.37
22.36
22.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
558.11
502.97
457.99
413.1
Net Worth
580.48
525.34
480.35
435.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
272.79
283.47
247.35
yoy growth (%)
-3.76
14.6
Raw materials
-99.2
-96.3
-88.75
As % of sales
36.36
33.97
35.88
Employee costs
-39.31
-34.23
-32.6
-32.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
72.07
98.42
75.85
Depreciation
-9.56
-9
-8.81
-7.81
Tax paid
-17.56
-27.41
-17.89
Working capital
37.12
-10.33
26.58
-6.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.76
14.6
Op profit growth
-27.86
31.19
EBIT growth
-26.75
28.03
Net profit growth
-23.23
22.52
61.47
3.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
623.87
540.64
529.38
501.84
443.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
623.87
540.64
529.38
501.84
443.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.66
25.46
6.42
8.85
5.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time director
MUKUND MADHUSUDAN KABRA
Chairman (Non-Executive)
VASANT RATHI
Independent Director
Pramod Kasat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Basantani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rasika Rathi
Independent Director
Vindokumar Hiralal Jajoo
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunny Sharma
Independent Director
Rajshree Patel
Independent Director
NITIN JAGANNATH DESHMUKH
Independent Director
Vandana Tilak.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
Summary
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited (AETL) is largest Indian enzyme company that has transformed business globally in the manufacturing and sale of enzymes. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited was incorporated, as a Private Company on March 15, 1989 as Advanced Biochemicals Private Limited in Maharashtra. The Company thereafter, got converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed to Advanced Biochemicals Limited on May 28, 1992. Again, the name was changed to Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 19, 2005.In 2011, the company took over Cal-India Foods International, giving the company direct presence in USA.In 2012, the company took over Advanced Supplementary Technologies Corporation for consolidating its presence in USA.Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited came out with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 4,594,875 Equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 896 per Equity share ( Rs 810 per Equity share for eligible employees), consisting of fresh issue of 560,405 Equity shares and an Offer for Sale of 4,034,470 Equity shares by Selling Shareholders. The IPO was open for subscription during the period from 20 July 2016 to 22 July 2016. The said offer was overall subscribed 82.06 times. The equity shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited were listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on 1 August 2016 at an
The Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹345 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd is ₹3859.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd is 36.48 and 6.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd is ₹334.05 and ₹571 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.18%, 3 Years at 2.50%, 1 Year at -4.79%, 6 Month at -4.46%, 3 Month at -28.55% and 1 Month at -3.91%.
