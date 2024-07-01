This is to inform that the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Record Date has been fixed as Thursday July 18, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the members to the Final Dividend for FY24, if approved (declared) at the 35th AGM. Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024) Proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on July 25, 2024 Consolidated report of the Scrutinizer and details regarding voting results of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)