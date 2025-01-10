Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
40.97%
41.06%
41.06%
41.06%
41.06%
Indian
1.97%
1.95%
2.42%
2.55%
4.85%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
20.64%
20.11%
30.56%
29.52%
28.75%
Non-Institutions
36.4%
36.87%
25.93%
26.85%
25.32%
Total Non-Promoter
57.05%
56.98%
56.5%
56.38%
54.08%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.