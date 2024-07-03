Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Summary

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited (AETL) is largest Indian enzyme company that has transformed business globally in the manufacturing and sale of enzymes. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited was incorporated, as a Private Company on March 15, 1989 as Advanced Biochemicals Private Limited in Maharashtra. The Company thereafter, got converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed to Advanced Biochemicals Limited on May 28, 1992. Again, the name was changed to Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 19, 2005.In 2011, the company took over Cal-India Foods International, giving the company direct presence in USA.In 2012, the company took over Advanced Supplementary Technologies Corporation for consolidating its presence in USA.Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited came out with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 4,594,875 Equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 896 per Equity share ( Rs 810 per Equity share for eligible employees), consisting of fresh issue of 560,405 Equity shares and an Offer for Sale of 4,034,470 Equity shares by Selling Shareholders. The IPO was open for subscription during the period from 20 July 2016 to 22 July 2016. The said offer was overall subscribed 82.06 times. The equity shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited were listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on 1 August 2016 at an opening market price of Rs 1,210 on both the exchanges compared with the IPO price of Rs 896 per share.During the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited acquired 1.43 crore equity shares at Rs 35 per share of JC Biotech Private Limited (JCB), aggregating to Rs 50.08 crore, 70% of the paid-up share capital of JCB. In view of this JCB became subsidiary with effect from December 1, 2016.The sub-division of equity shares of the company from face value of 10 each to face value of 2 each (Stock Split) and consequent alteration in Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of was approved by the companys shareholders on May 04, 2017, through a Postal Ballot. The Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders entitled to receive the said sub-divided equity shares was fixed by the Board as May 26, 2017. Subsequently, the company issued five (5) sub-divided equity shares of 2 each in lieu of one (1) equity share of 10 each to the eligible shareholders of the company.On 3 July 2017, Advanced Enzyme Technologies completed the acquisition of 200,000 equity shares of MYR 1 (Malaysia Ringgit) each aggregating to MYR 200,000 (equivalent to approx. 3,134,000) of AEM i.e. 80% of paid-up share capital of AEM. The company also subscribed to right issue of 150,000 Equity Shares at MYR 1 per share of AEM, aggregating to MYR 150,000 (equivalent to 2,602,500) on 13 March 2018. On 20 March 2018, the company completed the acquisition of remaining stake i.e. 50,000 equity shares of face value of MYR 1 each of AEM. The said acquisition was made at face value for a total consideration of MYR 50,000 (equivalent to 867,800). In view of the above, AEM has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, effective from March 30, 2018.The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Enzymes Europe BV acquired 100% stake in evoxx technologies GmbH (evoxx) and evoxx became a step-down subsidiary of the Company in 2020-21. In January 2021, it completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 51% in SciTech Specialities Private Limited (SSPL), India, a contract manufacturing company specializing in effervescent granules and tablets with 2 manufacturing facilities and 1 R&D unit, which became a subsidiary of Company effective from January 11, 2021. On 29 May 2021, Company acquired additional stake of 15% from existing shareholders of JC Biotech Private Limited (JCB) at a consideration of Rs. 211.25 Million. The said acquisition by increase in stake in JCB was completed on August 18, 2021 and the stake of Company in JCB increased from existing 70% to 85%. In 2023, the Company acquired an additional stake of 4.83% in subsidiary, JC Biotech, resulting in a total stake of 89.83%. It acquired 50% stake in Saiganesh Enzytech Solutions Private Limited on 03 January 2023 and it became a subsidiary of the Company. The Company launched Wellfa, a B2C consumer brand and further introduced new products including enzymes for producing chiral/ non-chiral molecules; Pepzyme Pro, clinically proven product for optimizing protein digestion, uptake, and gut modulation; SacchariSEB ML for easily absorbable dietary fiber production; and Code T-400, designed to enhance tea properties.Further, the Company acquired additional stake of 5.89% in its subsidiary JC Biotech Private Limited effective on March 5, 2024 and post the additional acquisition, the Company holds 95.72% stake in the subsidiary.