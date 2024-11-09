Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 09, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) With reference to the notice of Board Meeting dated November 09, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on November 09, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated ) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday August 10 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further to our letter dated June 28 2024 intimating closure of Trading Window we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company will continue to remain closed up to August 12 2024 Copy of this intimation / notice is also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.advancedenzymes.com and can be accessed on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 10, 2024 has inter alia, approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 6 May 2024

Dividend & Audited Results & Quarterly Results This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 inter-alia to consider the following: (i) to consider & approve annual financial statements (Standalone and consolidated) of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with results of the fourth quarter; (ii) to consider & recommend Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and/or consider and declare Interim Dividend if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. Record date for determining the shareholders for the payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25, if any declared by the Board of Directors of the Company shall be Saturday, May 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company, Recommended a Final Dividend @55% i.e. 1.1 /- per Equity share on the face value ?2 /- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company has informed the Exchange about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024; 1) Financial Results 2) Final Dividend 3) Interim Dividend Declared an Interim Dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 4/- per Equity Share on the Face Value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024) Declared an Interim Dividend @ 200% i.e. 4/- per Equity Share on the face value of 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the Record Date of May 18, 2024 (Saturday), already announced for the said purpose by the Company vide letter dated May 04, 2024. The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or before June 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024