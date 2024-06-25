Declared an Interim Dividend @ 200% i.e. 4/- per Equity Share on the face value of 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the Record Date of May 18, 2024 (Saturday), already announced for the said purpose by the Company vide letter dated May 04, 2024. The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or before June 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 11.05.2024)