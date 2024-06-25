iifl-logo-icon 1
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Dividend

339.7
(-1.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:09:58 PM

Advanced Enzyme CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 May 202418 Jul 202418 Jul 20241.155Final
The Board of Directors of the Company, Recommended a Final Dividend @55% i.e. 1.1 /- per Equity share on the face value 2 /- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company This is to inform that the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Record Date has been fixed as Thursday July 18, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the members to the Final Dividend for FY24, if approved (declared) at the 35th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)
Dividend11 May 202417 May 202418 May 20244200Interim
Declared an Interim Dividend @ 200% i.e. 4/- per Equity Share on the face value of 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the Record Date of May 18, 2024 (Saturday), already announced for the said purpose by the Company vide letter dated May 04, 2024. The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be paid to the Shareholders on or before June 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 11.05.2024)

Advanced Enzyme: Related News

No Record Found

