AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.56
4.56
4.56
2.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.55
0.52
0.45
0.26
Net Worth
5.11
5.08
5.01
3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.12
5.08
5.01
3
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0
Networking Capital
5.06
5
4.89
2.3
Inventories
0
0
0.17
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.35
0.95
0.3
Debtor Days
9.7
Other Current Assets
5.12
4.02
4.14
5.33
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.31
-0.34
-3.31
Creditor Days
107.08
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
-0.02
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.05
0.64
Total Assets
5.12
5.07
5
2.99
