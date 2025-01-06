iifl-logo-icon 1
AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

15
(13.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.56

4.56

4.56

2.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.55

0.52

0.45

0.26

Net Worth

5.11

5.08

5.01

3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.12

5.08

5.01

3

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0

Networking Capital

5.06

5

4.89

2.3

Inventories

0

0

0.17

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.35

0.95

0.3

Debtor Days

9.7

Other Current Assets

5.12

4.02

4.14

5.33

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.31

-0.34

-3.31

Creditor Days

107.08

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

-0.02

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.05

0.64

Total Assets

5.12

5.07

5

2.99

