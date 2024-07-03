SectorTrading
Open₹14.65
Prev. Close₹13.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹3
Day's High₹15
Day's Low₹14.65
52 Week's High₹16
52 Week's Low₹8.35
Book Value₹11.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.84
P/E220
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.56
4.56
4.56
2.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.55
0.52
0.45
0.26
Net Worth
5.11
5.08
5.01
3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
11.28
10.94
0.02
yoy growth (%)
3.04
40,450.14
Raw materials
-10.95
-10.75
0
As % of sales
97.1
98.24
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0.02
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.06
2.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.04
40,450.14
Op profit growth
677.3
-136.97
EBIT growth
-158.39
-136.92
Net profit growth
-115.56
-189.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pawan Kumar Mittal
Director
Kiran Mittal
Additional Director
Achal Kapoor
Additional Director
Swati jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi Sharma
Additional Director
Kanwar Nitin Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Afloat Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on January 08, 2015 as a Private limited Company with the name Aawas Infratech Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Aawas Infratech Private Limited to Adishakti Loha and Ispat Private Limited dated October 01, 2019. Further upon an intimation made for conversion into Public Limited Company and after the approval of ROC on dated March 04, 2020 the name of the said Company changed to Adishakti Loha and Ispat Limited and thereafter, the name got changed from Adishakti Loha and Ispat Limited to Afloat Enterprises Limited with effect from October 26,2023. Currently, Company is engaged in the business of trading metals with its core focus on trading in Iron and Steel specially in Tin plates, ETP Sheets, TFS and scrap etc and also carry on the business to sell, buy, trade, import and export of wheat, rice, paddies, corn, oils and all other commodities in India and abroad. Promoted by Mr. Pawan Kumar Mittal, the Company initially was incorporated with the object of managing, undertaking, carrying on and engaging in the business of Real Estate Development, Land Development and associated activities. It work out the operations from Godown located at KN/C-22 A(1), Rai Kedar Nath Margh, in New Delhi. It dealt in mild steel product, carbon steel, stainless etc. The Company made a Public Issue of 18,20,000 equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2 Crore in October, 2021. The Company operate as an intermediary to
Read More
The AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd is 220 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd is ₹8.35 and ₹16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.98%, 3 Years at 13.03%, 1 Year at 20.00%, 6 Month at 15.79%, 3 Month at 18.17% and 1 Month at 32.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.