Summary

Afloat Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on January 08, 2015 as a Private limited Company with the name Aawas Infratech Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Aawas Infratech Private Limited to Adishakti Loha and Ispat Private Limited dated October 01, 2019. Further upon an intimation made for conversion into Public Limited Company and after the approval of ROC on dated March 04, 2020 the name of the said Company changed to Adishakti Loha and Ispat Limited and thereafter, the name got changed from Adishakti Loha and Ispat Limited to Afloat Enterprises Limited with effect from October 26,2023. Currently, Company is engaged in the business of trading metals with its core focus on trading in Iron and Steel specially in Tin plates, ETP Sheets, TFS and scrap etc and also carry on the business to sell, buy, trade, import and export of wheat, rice, paddies, corn, oils and all other commodities in India and abroad. Promoted by Mr. Pawan Kumar Mittal, the Company initially was incorporated with the object of managing, undertaking, carrying on and engaging in the business of Real Estate Development, Land Development and associated activities. It work out the operations from Godown located at KN/C-22 A(1), Rai Kedar Nath Margh, in New Delhi. It dealt in mild steel product, carbon steel, stainless etc. The Company made a Public Issue of 18,20,000 equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2 Crore in October, 2021. The Company operate as an intermediary to

