AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd Share Price

15
(13.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:18:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.65
  • Day's High15
  • 52 Wk High16
  • Prev. Close13.2
  • Day's Low14.65
  • 52 Wk Low 8.35
  • Turnover (lac)3
  • P/E220
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.21
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.46%

Non-Promoter- 40.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.56

4.56

4.56

2.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.55

0.52

0.45

0.26

Net Worth

5.11

5.08

5.01

3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

11.28

10.94

0.02

yoy growth (%)

3.04

40,450.14

Raw materials

-10.95

-10.75

0

As % of sales

97.1

98.24

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.03

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0.02

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.06

2.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.04

40,450.14

Op profit growth

677.3

-136.97

EBIT growth

-158.39

-136.92

Net profit growth

-115.56

-189.9

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pawan Kumar Mittal

Director

Kiran Mittal

Additional Director

Achal Kapoor

Additional Director

Swati jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallavi Sharma

Additional Director

Kanwar Nitin Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Afloat Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on January 08, 2015 as a Private limited Company with the name Aawas Infratech Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Aawas Infratech Private Limited to Adishakti Loha and Ispat Private Limited dated October 01, 2019. Further upon an intimation made for conversion into Public Limited Company and after the approval of ROC on dated March 04, 2020 the name of the said Company changed to Adishakti Loha and Ispat Limited and thereafter, the name got changed from Adishakti Loha and Ispat Limited to Afloat Enterprises Limited with effect from October 26,2023. Currently, Company is engaged in the business of trading metals with its core focus on trading in Iron and Steel specially in Tin plates, ETP Sheets, TFS and scrap etc and also carry on the business to sell, buy, trade, import and export of wheat, rice, paddies, corn, oils and all other commodities in India and abroad. Promoted by Mr. Pawan Kumar Mittal, the Company initially was incorporated with the object of managing, undertaking, carrying on and engaging in the business of Real Estate Development, Land Development and associated activities. It work out the operations from Godown located at KN/C-22 A(1), Rai Kedar Nath Margh, in New Delhi. It dealt in mild steel product, carbon steel, stainless etc. The Company made a Public Issue of 18,20,000 equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2 Crore in October, 2021. The Company operate as an intermediary to
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15 today.

What is the Market Cap of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd is 220 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd is ₹8.35 and ₹16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd?

AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.98%, 3 Years at 13.03%, 1 Year at 20.00%, 6 Month at 15.79%, 3 Month at 18.17% and 1 Month at 32.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.53 %

