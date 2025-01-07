iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

15.75
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

AFLOAT Enterpris CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
Adishakti Loha And Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising by way of Issuance of Convertible Warrants (Warrants) on a preferential basis subject to the approval of the members of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. January 07, 2025, inter alia, has decided to defer the consideration and approval of below mentioned items till further notice, due to unavoidable circumstances. 1. Fund raising by way of Issuance of Convertible Warrants on a preferential basis, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Adishakti Loha And Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. b) Any other business with permission of Chair if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome of Meeting
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Adishakti Loha And Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and Financial year ended March 31 2024. b)Any other business with permission of Chair if any. Outcome of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 May 202411 May 2024
Intimation of resignation of Mrs. Kiran Mittal as director of the company
Board Meeting5 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 05th February, 2024, has approved the appointment of Ms Pallavi Sharma (Membership No.-A40307) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Afloat Enterprises Limited w.e.f 05th February, 2024

AFLOAT Enterpris: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.