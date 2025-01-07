Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Adishakti Loha And Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising by way of Issuance of Convertible Warrants (Warrants) on a preferential basis subject to the approval of the members of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. January 07, 2025, inter alia, has decided to defer the consideration and approval of below mentioned items till further notice, due to unavoidable circumstances. 1. Fund raising by way of Issuance of Convertible Warrants on a preferential basis, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Adishakti Loha And Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. b) Any other business with permission of Chair if any. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Outcome of Meeting

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Adishakti Loha And Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and Financial year ended March 31 2024. b)Any other business with permission of Chair if any. Outcome of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 11 May 2024

Intimation of resignation of Mrs. Kiran Mittal as director of the company

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024