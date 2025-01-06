iifl-logo-icon 1
AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15
(13.64%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

11.28

10.94

0.02

yoy growth (%)

3.04

40,450.14

Raw materials

-10.95

-10.75

0

As % of sales

97.1

98.24

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.03

0

As % of sales

1.39

0.28

0

Other costs

-0.24

-0.17

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.14

1.55

5.43

Operating profit

-0.07

0

0.02

OPM

-0.65

-0.08

94.56

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0.09

1.45

0

Profit before tax

0

0

0.02

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-36.52

127.37

-6.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.02

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-115.56

-189.9

NPM

0.02

-0.19

88.3

