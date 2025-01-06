Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
11.28
10.94
0.02
yoy growth (%)
3.04
40,450.14
Raw materials
-10.95
-10.75
0
As % of sales
97.1
98.24
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.03
0
As % of sales
1.39
0.28
0
Other costs
-0.24
-0.17
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.14
1.55
5.43
Operating profit
-0.07
0
0.02
OPM
-0.65
-0.08
94.56
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.09
1.45
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0.02
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-36.52
127.37
-6.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.02
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-115.56
-189.9
NPM
0.02
-0.19
88.3
