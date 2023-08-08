|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Aug 2023
|30 Aug 2023
|Ahlada Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2023. AHLADA ENGINEERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 30-Aug-2023 Ahlada Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 30, 2023 Ahlada Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2023)
