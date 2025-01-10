Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.09
4.09
4.09
4.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.02
20.86
21.35
21.47
Net Worth
23.11
24.95
25.44
25.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.31
0.31
0.27
0.34
Total Liabilities
23.42
25.26
25.71
25.9
Fixed Assets
0
3.77
3.97
4.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.07
13.68
14.85
14.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0
0
0.11
Networking Capital
2.15
6.01
5.07
6.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
2.24
1.39
1.54
Debtor Days
290.3
Other Current Assets
2.49
4.34
4.12
5.3
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-0.38
-0.15
-0.19
Creditor Days
35.81
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.19
-0.29
-0.28
Cash
4.88
1.8
1.82
0.37
Total Assets
23.41
25.26
25.71
25.9
