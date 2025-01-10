iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Balance Sheet

283.7
(-1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.09

4.09

4.09

4.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.02

20.86

21.35

21.47

Net Worth

23.11

24.95

25.44

25.56

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.31

0.31

0.27

0.34

Total Liabilities

23.42

25.26

25.71

25.9

Fixed Assets

0

3.77

3.97

4.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

16.07

13.68

14.85

14.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.31

0

0

0.11

Networking Capital

2.15

6.01

5.07

6.37

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

2.24

1.39

1.54

Debtor Days

290.3

Other Current Assets

2.49

4.34

4.12

5.3

Sundry Creditors

-0.3

-0.38

-0.15

-0.19

Creditor Days

35.81

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.19

-0.29

-0.28

Cash

4.88

1.8

1.82

0.37

Total Assets

23.41

25.26

25.71

25.9

Ahm. Steelcraft : related Articles

