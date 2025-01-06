iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

307.45
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.93

7.05

8.69

4.17

yoy growth (%)

-72.56

-18.85

108.15

30.79

Raw materials

-1.63

-5.7

-7.58

-3.46

As % of sales

84.42

80.85

87.21

82.82

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.98

-0.94

-0.99

As % of sales

39.86

13.99

10.9

23.77

Other costs

-0.75

-1.96

-1.19

-0.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.79

27.77

13.77

22.48

Operating profit

-1.22

-1.59

-1.03

-1.21

OPM

-63.09

-22.62

-11.9

-29.08

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.18

-0.14

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.01

0

Other income

1.09

1.07

1.41

1.31

Profit before tax

-0.33

-0.7

0.22

-0.05

Taxes

0.1

-0.2

-0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

-32.59

28.31

-7.3

64.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

-0.9

0.2

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.08

Net profit

-0.22

-0.9

0.2

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-75.09

-544.67

-1,743.62

-101.47

NPM

-11.67

-12.86

2.34

-0.29

