|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.93
7.05
8.69
4.17
yoy growth (%)
-72.56
-18.85
108.15
30.79
Raw materials
-1.63
-5.7
-7.58
-3.46
As % of sales
84.42
80.85
87.21
82.82
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.98
-0.94
-0.99
As % of sales
39.86
13.99
10.9
23.77
Other costs
-0.75
-1.96
-1.19
-0.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.79
27.77
13.77
22.48
Operating profit
-1.22
-1.59
-1.03
-1.21
OPM
-63.09
-22.62
-11.9
-29.08
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.18
-0.14
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Other income
1.09
1.07
1.41
1.31
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.7
0.22
-0.05
Taxes
0.1
-0.2
-0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
-32.59
28.31
-7.3
64.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.22
-0.9
0.2
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.08
Net profit
-0.22
-0.9
0.2
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-75.09
-544.67
-1,743.62
-101.47
NPM
-11.67
-12.86
2.34
-0.29
