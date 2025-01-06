iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Cash Flow Statement

307.45
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.33

-0.7

0.22

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.18

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

0.1

-0.2

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

-1.91

0.9

1.24

-0.03

Other operating items

Operating

-2.33

-0.18

1.29

-0.28

Capital expenditure

0

3.03

0

-0.21

Free cash flow

-2.33

2.84

1.29

-0.49

Equity raised

42.42

43.21

43.12

42.97

Investing

1.36

-3.39

-2.06

0.78

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.2

0.2

Net in cash

41.45

42.66

42.56

43.48

