Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.7
0.22
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.18
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
0.1
-0.2
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
-1.91
0.9
1.24
-0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-2.33
-0.18
1.29
-0.28
Capital expenditure
0
3.03
0
-0.21
Free cash flow
-2.33
2.84
1.29
-0.49
Equity raised
42.42
43.21
43.12
42.97
Investing
1.36
-3.39
-2.06
0.78
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.2
0.2
Net in cash
41.45
42.66
42.56
43.48
